Iowa vs South Carolina: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the Nation Championship

It all comes down to this. The culmination of not just a season of work and effort, but of four years of building fandom, excitement and blood, sweat and tears for this group of Hawkeyes. Iowa is poised to take the floor for the final time in 2024 with a national championship on the line.

It’s a remarkable line to type and as a Hawkeye fan, it’s a remarkable line to read. Iowa is playing for a national championship. Again.

As exhilarating as it is to think about, it’s an entirely new challenge for this group of Hawkeyes, who are poised to face off with an undefeated South Carolina team that has won 85 of their last 86 games dating back to mid-March of 2022. That lone loss in more than two years came at the hands of Iowa in the Final Four a season ago.

But this is not last year’s South Carolina squad that Lisa Bluder side-swiped with a remarkable gameplan. This year’s group for the legendary Dawn Staley is almost entirely different from the one a season ago, with the exception of the Gamecock’s cog in the middle, 6’7” Kamilla Cardoso. Gone are the days of Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Brea Beal.

In their place stands a better shooting group, up to nearly 40% from three on the season (vs just 31% a year ago), led by Te-Hina Paopao who is shooting over 46% from deep on the year. The aforementioned Cardoso leads the way at 14.3 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game. She’s a handful in the post and even more difficult to keep off the boards.

For the Hawkeyes to counter the raw size of South Carolina inside, they’ll need to simply run them off the floor. Cardoso is talented but not nearly as fleet of foot as Iowa’s Hannah Stuelke. Look for the Hawks to try to beat the Gamecocks down the floor and score before the defense can get set. To do that, they’ll need to avoid silly turnovers and create some of their own by digging in on the post without leaving South Carolina’s shooters open from deep.

It’s a tall task. But betting against Caitlin Clark, Lisa Bluder and this group of Hawkeyes hasn’t been a wise choice at any point the last four years.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Sunday, April 7th

Time: 2:00 pm CT

Matchup: #1 South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0, 16-0) vs #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (34-4, 15-3)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse- Cleveland, OH

TV: ABC

DraftKings Line: South Carolina -6.5/-278 ML; O/U 160.5

