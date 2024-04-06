 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

#1 Iowa Advances to Championship While Twitter Reacts to Screenmageddon

The internet’s most rational and objective experts weigh in

By GingerHawk
/ new
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The #1 Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to their second straight national championship appearance last night after a 71-69 nail biter over the UConn Huskies. It was a heavyweight bout that lived up to each story line put on it in the lead up to tip off. Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark. Geno Auriemma vs. Lisa Bluder. UConn’s pursuit of its thirteenth national championship appearance vs. Iowa’s quest for its second straight. With less than ten seconds to play, the Huskies with the ball, and Iowa clinging to a one point lead, it seemed like we were primed for another unforgettable ending in a tournament full of instant classics.

It was an unforgettable ending alright, but not quite in the way many people wanted.

With four seconds left, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards was called for setting an illegal screen against Gabbie Marshall. The foul gave the ball back to Iowa and effectively ended any chance of a Husky comeback. Clark would later be fouled, make one of two free throws, and thanks to a clutch offensive rebound by Sydney Affolter the Hawkeyes have one final game to play in 2024, the biggest one of all.

You won’t be surprised to hear the Edwards call has now dominated the conversation, overshadowing the game itself. Was it the right call? Was it the right time for that call? Does Iowa win without that call? These are all tough questions, so I went to the most authoritative source on rational discourse in today’s world.

To Twitter!

Clarence Thomas doesn’t see a conflict of interest here.

Many takes depended on which replay angle was shown. People analyzed replays of the call with Zapruder-like scrutiny.

Notice all these takes use one specific angle? Curious.

But was it the right time to make that call, you may be asking yourself. That’s a popular refrain in the wake of an consequential call like this. Don’t worry, the Twitter experts have you covered there as well.

Finally, let’s see what the actual UConn team thought of the call.

Very mature, thoughtful answer from Paige. Surely the response from her legendary coach will be just as rational.

Not the road I would’ve taken but you do you, Geno. I’ll just be over here enjoying this wonderful clip from last night.

The framing. The passion. The range of emotions. Cinema.

