1 Iowa Advances to Championship While Twitter Reacts to Screenmageddon

The #1 Iowa Hawkeyes advanced to their second straight national championship appearance last night after a 71-69 nail biter over the UConn Huskies. It was a heavyweight bout that lived up to each story line put on it in the lead up to tip off. Paige Bueckers vs. Caitlin Clark. Geno Auriemma vs. Lisa Bluder. UConn’s pursuit of its thirteenth national championship appearance vs. Iowa’s quest for its second straight. With less than ten seconds to play, the Huskies with the ball, and Iowa clinging to a one point lead, it seemed like we were primed for another unforgettable ending in a tournament full of instant classics.

It was an unforgettable ending alright, but not quite in the way many people wanted.

With four seconds left, UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards was called for setting an illegal screen against Gabbie Marshall. The foul gave the ball back to Iowa and effectively ended any chance of a Husky comeback. Clark would later be fouled, make one of two free throws, and thanks to a clutch offensive rebound by Sydney Affolter the Hawkeyes have one final game to play in 2024, the biggest one of all.

You won’t be surprised to hear the Edwards call has now dominated the conversation, overshadowing the game itself. Was it the right call? Was it the right time for that call? Does Iowa win without that call? These are all tough questions, so I went to the most authoritative source on rational discourse in today’s world.

To Twitter!

THIS is not a foul! You CANT CALL THAT pic.twitter.com/YOD74p3ffa — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 6, 2024

Women's basketball officiating is the absolute worst. Such a shame for such a great sport. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 6, 2024

NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 6, 2024

A trip to a championship cannot and should not, under any circumstance, be decided by this call. Ever. #Uconn #IOWA



pic.twitter.com/oUifC9NEcR — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) April 6, 2024

People don’t want to hear this… but it was a good call. — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) April 6, 2024

i guess what i don't understand is how someone doing a lateral lunge and throwing a shoulder into someone is "ticky tack." we're doomed, man. https://t.co/f7NTqhX4pN — bomani (@bomani_jones) April 6, 2024

wait was that screen not set clean? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 6, 2024

Has there ever been a worse call in a bigger Final Four moment? — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) April 6, 2024

"To be honest ... that call sucked SVP."@Andraya_Carter spoke with @notthefakeSVP on the offensive foul called on Aaliyah Edwards in the final seconds. pic.twitter.com/VNjPaYYIBq — espnW (@espnW) April 6, 2024

3 uconn huskies react to the 'offensive foul' pic.twitter.com/wFWCbVYTMG — jaiden (@steph_turkey) April 6, 2024

Clarence Thomas doesn’t see a conflict of interest here.

Many takes depended on which replay angle was shown. People analyzed replays of the call with Zapruder-like scrutiny.

Was this offensive foul called by the officials or ESPN execs who want Iowa in the title game? pic.twitter.com/OZOQNcb9dy — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) April 6, 2024

Last play of Aaliyah Edwards' career. I hope South Carolina wins by 30.pic.twitter.com/DS4mMxPyEh — Ahaan Rungta (@AhaanRungta) April 6, 2024

Legitimately one of the worst offensive foul calls I’ve ever seen… Let alone with 4 seconds left & the game on the line.



Feel sick for Aaliyah Edwards & UCONN. There’s just no world where this is a moving screen. Brutal. pic.twitter.com/73AYbGmAnT — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) April 6, 2024

Notice all these takes use one specific angle? Curious.

It’s clear as day. I understand it sucks that the game ended on it, but it’s the correct call. pic.twitter.com/1NQYn03q93 — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) April 6, 2024

This is why a lot of ppl (including myself) were fooled into thinking this was a weak/bad call.



The broadcast only showed 2 replays of it and they were both from the side angle where you couldn’t see how much Edwards was moving and how wide her legs were. pic.twitter.com/gr62vwMFgY — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) April 6, 2024

*taps mic*



upon further review of previously unseen angles, my official stance on the moving screen call last night is:



it was a foul. it sucks that the call ended the game. but like the Eagles/Chiefs Super Bowl, it was the correct call.



*bangs gavel* https://t.co/vlnBrjJY60 — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 6, 2024

But was it the right time to make that call, you may be asking yourself. That’s a popular refrain in the wake of an consequential call like this. Don’t worry, the Twitter experts have you covered there as well.

This may have been an offensive foul, but you can’t make this call with the game on the line. You can only call an offensive foul there if somebody tackles somebody. pic.twitter.com/jssXWK4IQK — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) April 6, 2024

You cannot make that call. No. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 6, 2024

To call that on a game deciding play is so wrong WOW — Kelsey Plum (@Kelseyplum10) April 6, 2024

From a friend —

Everyone always says “that’s a terrible time to make that call”

Nobody ever says “that’s a terrible time to set an illegal screen” — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 6, 2024

A foul is a foul. No matter when it happens. If you want to debate the legitimacy of the actual foul, ok. If the answer is ‘you can’t call that then!’ I totally disagree. Asking officials to judge the right time for a call is a slippery slope. If it’s a foul call it. — jason fitz (@jasonfitz) April 6, 2024

Games are 40 minutes. The rules apply to all 40 minutes. Obvious moving screen with time on the clock. Great officiating. https://t.co/RJUxr2CnRr — On3 Hawkeye Images (@webcentrick) April 6, 2024

It was completely blatant. If Paige makes the shot and UConn wins there is exponentially more controversy. To say you don’t make that call in that situation is just wrong. Of course you do. https://t.co/OyzjnSLNTY — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) April 6, 2024

Finally, let’s see what the actual UConn team thought of the call.

"Everybody can make a big deal about that one single play but not one single play wins a basketball game"



- Paige Bueckers on UCONN's offensive foul late in Final Four game pic.twitter.com/G9Yys1bpKv — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 6, 2024

Very mature, thoughtful answer from Paige. Surely the response from her legendary coach will be just as rational.

"There's probably an illegal screen call that you could make on every single possession. I just know that there were three or four of them called on us and I don't think there were any called on them."



- Geno Auriemma pic.twitter.com/pSsHdZNsDP — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) April 6, 2024

Not the road I would’ve taken but you do you, Geno. I’ll just be over here enjoying this wonderful clip from last night.

When you hear the box of toys dump out on the carpet after you just got done picking them all up 10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/Nk0CVDfasu — Ed Podolak’s Mustache (@edsstache) April 6, 2024

The framing. The passion. The range of emotions. Cinema.