1 Iowa vs #3 UConn: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament Final Four

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one win away from a second straight trip to the NCAA national championship thanks to a 94-87 win over the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight last Monday night.

The win not only pushed Iowa into a second straight Final Four (and just the third in program history), but avenged last year’s national championship loss to Angel Reese, Kim Mulkey and the Tigers. Now, the Hawkeyes find themselves in a new spot.

A season ago, Iowa faced off with defending champion South Carolina as the underdog. Now, Iowa enters the night as a favorite according to the sportsbooks. But that isn’t likely to change the mindset for Hawkeye superstar Caitlin Clark.

Clark grew up a fan of the Huskies as head coach Geno Auriema built a dynasty in Storrs. In Auriema’s 38 season with the team, UConn has won 11 national titles, including back-to-back-to-back championships in 2002-2004 and back-to-back titles again in 2009 and 2010.

Despite being a top-5 recruit nationally and a noted fan of the program, Auriema and UConn never seriously recruited Clark. And in the best of Michael Jordan voices, Caitlin took that personally.

Now, Auriema and the Huskies find themselves as one of the final stops on Caitlin Clark’s revenge tour of 2024. It’s not a fun spot to be and Auriema seemed to know that, poking fun at not wanting Clark to “drop 50” on them tonight.

But for Clark and the Hawkeyes, the task is much bigger than simply having CC go off. She is almost certain to pull her weight, but Iowa is going to need a team effort that spans every starter and onto the bench if they want to stop the Huskies.

Despite being the underdog in the betting world, UConn enters the night having not lost a game in more than two months. They ran the table at 18-0 in the Big East and are playing in their 14th Final Four in the last 15 seasons when a tournament was held. There is no blood bluer than that of UConn women’s basketball.

Of course, the Huskies are led by a superstar of their own in Paige Bueckers. While Clark was a top-5 recruit nationally, she wasn’t recruited to UConn because Bueckers was the consensus #1 and occupies the same spot on the floor. Now, the two will face off on the biggest of stages.

UConn is 6-3 all-time against Iowa, but they’re 2-0 during Clark’s time in Iowa City, including an 86-79 win over the Hawkeyes a season ago in the Phil Knight Classic. And while this particular group of Huskies has been bitten by the injury bug, they boast a roster that is still among the best in the nation. Top to bottom, virtually every player on the UConn roster was a meaningfully higher rates prospect than their counterpart on the Iowa side.

Tonight, the Huskies will need to tap into that talent to account for Clark and the pace the Hawkeyes are looking to push. Despite only playing six players more than 15 minutes in their Elite Eight win over LSU, the Hawkeyes will be looking to run this up into the upper 80s or low 90s. While UConn is comfortable scoring into the 80s, they have held opponents to an average of less than 60 points on the season - a number Iowa is sure to blow out of the water this evening.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Friday, April 5th

Time: 8:30 pm CT (coverage begins at 8pm CT)

Matchup: #3 UConn Huskies (33-5, 18-0) vs #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (33-4, 15-3)

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse- Cleveland, OH

TV: ESPN

DraftKings Line: Iowa -3; O/U 162.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the National Championship to take on the winner of #3 NC State and #1 South Carolina. The championship game is set for 2pm CT on Sunday, April 7th. That game will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+.