Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Return to Final Four in New Role

For the second straight year, the Iowa Hawkeyes find themselves in the Final Four. However, the setting in 2024 is dramatically different than we saw in 2023.

A year ago, Iowa entered the Final Four as an underdog story with a shining star who was bringing people to the edge of their seat. They played the role of David to South Carolina’s Goliath. The Gamecocks were fresh off their second national title in five tournaments (coincidentally, over a Paige Bueckers-led UConn team Iowa now faces in the Final Four) and was in the midst of a 42-game winning streak. They were talented, tall and expected by everyone to win.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark said they were playing with nothing to lose as the world had already written them off. The world was wrong and Iowa emerged victorious in a 77-73 victory thanks in large part to a 41-point performance from Clark - the most ever in a Final Four game.

This year, the script is different. The Hawkeyes are no longer David, and while they’re not exactly Goliath (the Gamecocks haven’t lost since that Final Four matchup a season ago), they are favored in Friday night’s showdown with the UConn Huskies. It’s a rematch of the Sweet Sixteen three seasons ago when UConn took down the Hawkeyes 92-72 on the back of a 27-point outing from Christyn Williams while Paige Bueckers dropped 18. Caitlin Clark scored 21, coming up short of the 27 she averaged per game as a sophomore.

In this year’s iteration, the betting community is expecting things to play out quite a bit differently. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook has the Hawkeyes as 2.5 point favorites over UConn in a game that’s expected to have 163.5 total points, implying a final score of Iowa 83, UConn 80.5.

Perhaps more notably, DK has set the over/under on Caitlin Clark points scored at 33.5 points. That’s just over her average of 32 points per game this season and much more than the last two these two faced off. While Clark has only topped that line once in the NCAA Tournament, she is averaging right in line with her season averages at 32.25 points per game during March Madness.

DraftKings also thinks Clark will get the best of Bueckers, despite calling for the latter to outperform her season averages. The former #1 overall recruit in the class of 2020 is averaging 22 points per game this season, but DK Sportsbook has set the over/under for Friday’s matchup at 26.5 points.

At first blush, having a superstar outperform in the limelight going up against an Iowa team that wants to push the pace and score in the 90s makes some sense. But noting that the Huskies average 80.8 points per game this year and as noted, DK’s implied point total for UConn is 80.5, the increase in output from Bueckers seems to be coming from elsewhere within Geno Auriema’s lineup rather than a general uptick in scoring for the Huskies.

Similarly, the implied point totals tells us the sportsbooks are thinking it will be Iowa’s role players who fall off their season averages a bit. The Hawkeyes are averaging mor ethan 92 points per game on the season, but only expected to score 83. With Clark’s totals just above her average, DraftKings is calling for Hannah Stuelke to score over/under 11.5 points, below her season average of 13.8. DK has the line on Kate Martin points at 13.5 points, in line with her average of 13.1 while Sydnew Affolter is expected to score 12.5 points, well above her season average of 8.3 given her increased role with the absence of Molly Davis.

So what exactly does this say about the matchup? In short, the books are expecting starters to do what they do with the benches to be where things come up short. That makes some sense given each team only played six players 15 or more minutes in their Elite Eight matchups. The Hawkeyes might want to get up and down, but both teams are going to keep tight rotations and lean on their stars with their season on the line.

For fans of either team, that seems like sound logic and may well feel like each team has an edge. Paige Bueckers is a star and the Huskies are the very definition of rolling. UConn has five losses on the season, but ran the table at 18-0 in conference play. Their only loss in the months of February and March came at #1 South Carolina.

But for the Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark’s clutch gene seems to be in the same ilk as that of Jordan or Kobe. There is a killer instinct in there that’s never been matched at this level and with the chip that is surely on her shoulder after her dream school, UConn, chose not to recruit her in favor of Bueckers, it’s hard to fathom betting against the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and two-time national player of the year to do what she has done her whole career: win.

The Hawkeyes and Huskies will tip off at 8pm CT on Friday evening from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. After the network reported 12.3 million viewers for Iowa’s Monday evening Elite Eight win over LSU, the sky is the limit for eyeballs on Friday night.

