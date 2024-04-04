Caitlin Clark Repeats as Naismith Winner

Caitlin Clark won the 2024 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for the second consecutive year in one of the least surprising award announcements ever. The Naismith Award goes to the most outstanding player in women’s college basketball. Clark beat out Cameron Brink (Standford), Paige Bueckers (UConn - and Iowa’s opponent Friday), and JuJu Watkins (USC phenom) to win the prestigious award. Clark became the 8th player to win the award back-to-back and the 10th overall to win the award multiple times. A Lisa Bluder-coached Iowa Hawkeye has won the award three times in the past six years; Megan Gustafson won it in 2019.

Caitlin Clark repeats as Naismith Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/eHWvywXtm6 — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) April 3, 2024

Caitlin Clark on Winning the Naismith:

“To be a two-time recipient of the Naismith Trophy is truly humbling,” said Clark. “Being selected as this season’s honoree is truly special with the number of talented and skilled players across the country. I want thank my family, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to this point.”

Clark will forever be known as one of the greatest players ever to play the game, but she will also be remembered as someone who gave credit to others. Despite her competitive nature, Clark has always wanted to share the spotlight.

It may be easier to list the awards and accolades that Clark hasn’t won. A few accomplishments accumulated by Clark over the years:

Unanimous first-team All-American (multiple)

3x B1G Player of the Year

NCAA all-time leading scorer

Led her team to 3 consecutive B1G Tournament Championships

Clark performed magic on the court this season. She averaged 32.0 points per game to lead the nation, 7.3 rebounds per game, and 9.0 assists (also number one in the country). Clark is known for shooting “Logo 3’s”, but her passing and facilitating for teammates is what separates her from almost any player to ever step on a basketball court. Dawn Staley, South Carolina’s coach, said this about Clark:

I asked Dawn Staley what it's like to gameplan for Caitlin Clark:



"Her passing is her seperator... who she's passing too is taking practice shots." pic.twitter.com/ezKQrkZVDo — Blake Hornstein (@BlakeHornTV) April 3, 2024

Coach Staley, an all-time great player and coach and this year’s Naismith Coach of the Year winner, knows what she’s talking about.

Clark: Not Done Yet

As Hawkeye basketball fans, we have been spoiled over the past few years with the likes of Luka Garza, Keegan Murray, Megan Gustafson, and Caitlin Clark. Caitlin Clark has cemented herself as the greatest Hawkeye ever to don the black and gold. You can be assured that Caitlin will join Dan Gable, Hayden Fry, and Nile Kinnick as a Hawk player or coach who achieves “statue status.” Clark has taken the world by storm. She has every award and trophy a player could ask for, except one. I would bet that Clark would trade winning a team trophy on Sunday for all the individual awards. To do so, Clark and the Hawkeyes need to get past legendary coach Geno Auriemma and UConn and then a potential rematch with undefeated South Carolina. It has been an incredible ride. I have been a Hawkeye fan for 44 years. My favorite teams have been Lute Olson’s ‘79-’80 team, Hayden Fry’s ‘85-’86 team, Dr. Tom’s ‘86-’87 team, and Lisa Bluder’s teams the past two seasons. If I had to pick one, it would be the Caitlin Clark-led Hawkeyes.

Lisa Bluder In Great Company for Naismith Coach of the Year

Iowa’s Lisa Bluder came up short as the Naismith Coach of the Year, losing to South Carolina’s Dawn Staley. Staley was very deserving as she took a new roster and went undefeated. If the Hawks can get past UConn, the championship game against South Carolina would be an all-timer. Bluder, Lindsay Gottlieb (USC), and Tara VanDerveer (Stanford) were also finalists for the award.

As always, it’s great to be a Hawkeye! Go Hawks!