LISA SPEAKS: Final Four First Media Availability

FOLKS, YOUR IOWA HAWKEYES ARE BACK IN THE FINAL FOUR FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR.

THIS IS NOT A DREAM AND IT IS DEFINITELY ALL-CAPS WORTHY.

I’ve watched this team for a long time, starting as a student reporter for The Daily Iowan during the 2012-13 season. Back then, I fell in love with the program and this coaching staff, but remember thinking just how much of a talent gap there was between top-tier programs like UConn, Notre Dame, etc. I knew it would be awhile before our program — and really, women’s college basketball as a whole — could cross that chasm.

And now, we’re here...again. I don’t know how to feel about such incredible success for an Iowa Athletics program. I’m addicted and I love it. I want more of it. This program now stands at a junction of becoming a perennial women’s basketball powerhouse if managed right. And I think Beth Goetz and Lisa Bluder will make sure that happens.

But anyways, I digress. We’re here to talk about the here and now, and we’re here to recap Lisa’s first press conference from yesterday morning ahead of travelling to Cleveland. If you’re a long time reader of my Kirk press conference recaps, you’ll notice something today: NO SNARK. I have nothing but the utmost love and adoration for Lisa Bluder, so today, the snark will be replaced with utmost joy. Here’s the link to the full transcript, and my highlights are below:

Q. I wanted to ask you about kind of the Teflon that your players have played with all year. The pressure for a calendar year has been intense. Last night could have been like many others in the school’s history of falling short. Instead they pushed through. What is it about this team that enables them that when times get tough, they rise to the occasion? LISA BLUDER: I think it’s maturity, quite honestly. They’ve been there before, they know what it’s like. Once you know what it’s like and what it requires, it’s a little bit easier to follow that same recipe again. We have been in some tough situations. The leadership of Kate Martin and Caitlin and Gabbie has been extraordinary. So I really credit those guys for that. But honestly, I think that it would be unusual for us to not have the situation where the atmosphere is just crazy. I mean, that’s what we’re used to playing in. So I think it would be unusual for us not to have that kind of craziness around one of our games.

WOW, OK. Starting off with a heater talking about the school’s history of falling short. WE ARE HERE TO CELEBRATE, REPORTER. DON’T MAKE ME THINK ABOUT ALL THE OTHER TIMES IOWA HAS LET ME DOWN. THE HAWKS WILL NEVER LET ME DOWN AGAIN.

But seriously, for Lisa’s answer, when you get the absolute best from every team all season long, it’s gonna pay off. It’s paying off.

Q. What does it mean to you to see Gabbie Marshall evolve such and every game, and what makes her such a special player? LISA BLUDER: Gabbie Marshall, first of all, is our player that we put on the best perimeter defensive player every single game. Last night she played 40 minutes for us. She’s a trooper. She’ll go do whatever we ask her to do. We tell her to go over screens, under screens, choke off this person. It doesn’t matter. She remembers her scout, her personnel, and she gets the job done that way. And obviously everybody likes the points and things. Don’t leave her open because she’s a sniper out there, too. She didn’t get many opportunities last night. She was 1-3. That was 50% adjusted field goal percentage. I’ll say that any day.

I don’t even care if Gabbie isn’t scoring because she’s back to feeling confident enough now to TAKE SHOTS and that in itself is huge. Her defense this postseason has been nothing short of incredible.

Q. You’re 0-3 against Kim Mulkey before last night in post-season play. Is there any validation with that win? Also, you got a little bit of heat last summer for not doing the transfer portal thing. Does this kind of prove that your roster as is was still pretty elite? LISA BLUDER: Yeah, thanks. First of all, yeah, we were 0-3 against Coach Mulkey. She’s had tremendous teams, obviously, over the years. Unbelievable Hall-of-Fame coach. It feels good, not that we beat her, but we got to go to the Final Four, and we beat a really good LSU team. Again, I have so much respect for Kim and what she has accomplished over her unbelievable career. The transfer portal, there’s a lot of people in transfer portal, and last year we were looking for specific things in the transfer portal. We didn’t find what we were looking for. You have to be special to play at the University of Iowa. It’s not just a basketball factory. We don’t take just the best basketball players. We pick the best basketball players that fit our culture. We don’t want to bring somebody in that wouldn’t fit our culture. Again, our numbers were very few because we were only looking at very specific positions. We wanted to make sure if we brought somebody in, it was going to be somebody that was an impact player, not just a role player, but an impact player right away. Those numbers were kind of limited. It does give us a little bit of feeling of satisfaction that, yeah, we had just enough. We had enough with what we had. That’s gratifying.

I’ve been thinking a lot about this exact question before reading Lisa’s answer to it. What an absolute testament to staying the course. Sure, a transfer pickup would have been nice — and the team will almost certainly need to find someone in there this offseason — but it doesn’t get much bigger than seeing LSU get the biggest name out of the transfer portal and have such an up-and-down season with her. Long term when the dust settles a bit more on the transfer portal, I think Lisa’s philosophy will be exactly right. Focus on your recruits and developing them, creating the culture that makes them want to stay, and pick up key pieces like Molly Davis in the portal who fit what you need and fill a gap. Star hunting isn’t going to get you anywhere if you can’t create a cohesive team.

Q. We’ve talked about all the experiences you’ve had this year, big crowds, different teams. Is there anything from making the Final Four last year that you feel like will be really important to draw upon this week? LISA BLUDER: Yes, I do. I think really managing outside... There’s so much that goes on at a Final Four as far as media obligations, celebrations, open practices. It’s hard to almost try to do all of that and your job as far as having your team prepared. I think we wore ourselves out last year trying to be all things to all people and do everything. So I think we’re going to be a little more selective this year on what we do and how long we’re at events. We certainly want to be at all of Caitlin’s awards, but maybe this year we’re not going to have the whole team at every single one of ‘em because it got to be a lot. I need them to really lock in and rest. I think at this time of year, recovery is so important.

Interesting insights here into the Final Four experience. It’s a production, gotta get your team ready differently beyond the aspect of the spectacle.

Q. Obviously Caitlin Clark has been a really big story during the tournament, but Sydney Affolter’s performances have really caught my attention. Can you explain how impressed you’ve been with her adjustments back into the starting lineup and how she has allowed your game plans to be tweaked and altered. LISA BLUDER: Sydney has handled everything like a professional all year long. Started a couple games at the beginning of the year. Wasn’t any reason why she came out of the starting lineup. We knew she was a great player. I told her midyear, You’re the six player in our league, you’re the best six player, because you would be starting on most other teams. Obviously when Molly Davis went down, it put her right into that position, and she just handled it beautifully. It was just effortless, her moving into the starting lineup. She played so many minutes with us up to that point. In practice we had her in with the starting group a lot of times. It really wasn’t as hard as what you would think. It does obviously hurt our depth, though. Had you a weapon like Sydney coming off the bench, that was pretty nice. But in the starting lineup, Sydney brings toughness, she brings versatility, she brings somebody that is going to dive on the floor for loose balls, going to rebound, going to be physical in the defensive side of things. She’s kind of that do-it-all player. She’s a very blue-collar player. Just a great, great young lady.

I would literally die for Sydney Affolter. Every game since she’s been in the starting lineup, she’s elevated her play and it’s been tremendous to watch. She will undoubtedly be this team’s leader and best player next season.

Let’s end with this:

Q. After the game last week against West Virginia, you talked about Hannah Stuelke, wanted to see a little bit more offensive aggressiveness. Can you speak on how she responded this week? LISA BLUDER: Yeah, I thought in the Colorado game her rebounding was great, her defense was very good. Last night, that was a tough assignment for her. Angel Reese, she’s a pro. She’s a great player. She’s got seniority on Hannah, got height, probably strength, I don’t know. She didn’t back down to her, and I think that’s a growth moment for Hannah. Hannah is still young, right? She didn’t play that many minutes for us last year. She’s just really ending her first year of being a starter for us. I think she’s tremendously talented, but she’s also still a little bit green around the ears. She’s still a little bit young. I think she stepped up to that challenge last night really, really well. I’m proud of her.

I honestly forget a lot the time that Hannah is just a sophomore. Her best basketball is ahead of her for sure, and it’s scary to think about where she’ll be in two years. I think she’s made great strides this year, but it’s good to see that the coaching staff believes in her growth.

GO HAWKS. I LOVE THIS TEAM AND THIS PROGRAM SO DAMN MUCH.