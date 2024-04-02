You’re ridiculous.

No really. You’re absolutely ridiculous. I can’t comprehend the shit you do. Like, when you’re cooking, somehow you’re the Chef de cuisine and the Sous-chef all at the same time. You’re running front of house and making the right moves behind the scenes.

And we’re all lapping it up. We’re not even wanting to breathe between bites anymore. It’s just too good it should be a sin.

The powers that be might as well give you a James Beard to go along with the myriad of accolades you’ve stacked up during your career. After all, you’ve got just as many mind blowing dishes as you do points.

I don’t even know if that makes any sense. Not sure I even care. There’s so much cool shit happening on my television, I’m having a hard time with words and sentences and analogies and whimsical bullshit.

Or maybe I’m the next Dr. Seus. All I know is that it feels good. A friend (and somewhat of a role model for being a girl dad) once told me “feels good, feels right”.

And it does.

You’re relentless. You’re like a zombie. You just keep coming and coming and coming but instead of brains you crave the most insane buckets at the most asinine times.

“Get mad Cait. Get mad and buryyyyyy them!”

My wife is pumped up. Her former life as an Iowa athlete is coming out. It makes me happy to see because I never got to actually watch her play. You can tell this is pretty cool for her.

Yet another passive sports fan absolutely glued to your game.

Your swagger.

Your dominance.

A close friend of mine just texted me that he’s “imagining me in all my girl dad Iowa glory”.

It’s true, I am. I also can’t stop thinking about how cool it must be to watch your daughter, your kid…transcend.

Levitate.

Become immortal.

Your dad must never want it to end, Caitlin.

That honestly might be the ultimate human experience…a parent watching their children become history makers. Become legends. It might just be even better than actually getting to live the dream in and of itself.

Blessed.

It’s kinda fun to think about the future with my daughters, P and R. Maybe playing for the black and gold under Kate Martin? Could you imagine? My wife mentions a similar thought and says we would be lunatics. She’s right. We’d be nightmares.

And I would regret nothing. True passion always comes out.

Just another thing your game inspires.

We’ll never see another you and I still can’t fully comprehend that we’re days away from it all ending already. It makes me feel elated and bummed all at the same time. How could it not? You’re literally on the Mount Rushmore of Iowa athletes, Iowa women’s athletes, Iowa performances (career), Iowa performances (game), Iowa performances (tournament), Iowa moments that will stand the test of time and Iowa branding (and I’m not even thinking hard for more).

Because there 100% is more.

I just don’t have the bandwidth for it right now. My mind is blown and melted and any other figurative word you can muster up to describe utter shock.

At this point, I’ve written so many words about you this year and what you’ve meant to a sappy, washed father, but they all still don’t feel like enough.

And maybe that’s the perfect analogy after all…

You’re infinite.