1 Iowa vs #3 LSU: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The calendars have flipped to April, but March Madness remains in full effect. Perhaps nowhere is it in more effect than in the Albany 2 Region of the Women’s NCAA Tournament where the NCAA, TV executives and fans have all been gifted the matchup of their dreams with top-seeded Iowa set to square off with #3 LSU in the Elite Eight.

While the Hawkeyes cruised to an 89-68 thrashing of #5 Colorado in the Sweet Sixteen, the Tigers were caught in a battle with #2 UCLA on Saturday afternoon. LSU eventually emerged victorious, but it took nearly all 40 minutes as the Bruins led until just under two minutes remained in the 4th quarter.

Now, the basketball gods have given us a rematch of last year’s national championship game and we’re not yet to the Final Four.

While the Iowa roster is largely the same from a season ago outside of the loss of Monika Czinano in the middle, the Tigers come into the matchup with plenty of new faces thanks to a warchest of NIL funds and a wide open transfer portal.

Angel Reese has upped her game this season, averaging nearly 19 points per game, but is one of FIVE Tigers averaging double figures on the year and has only led the team in scoring in 11 of the team’s 36 games. She’s joined by the pair of All-American’s LSU added from the portal with former DePaul standout Aneesah Morrow putting up 16.5 points and 10 rebounds per game while former Louisville star Hailey Van Lith is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 assists per game. Sophomore Flau’Jae Johnson and freshman Mikaylah Williams round out the group of scorers at 14.4 and 14.5 points per game respectively.

The Tigers don’t have the raw size of a UCLA or South Carolina, but they have length and athleticism that goes beyond the post. While Reese is the headline grabber and biggest in the middle at 6’3”, Morrow comes in at 6’1” with both length and an ability to hit the boards. Johnson and Williams are both in the neighborhood of 6’ and bring a combination of length and quickness that has given opponents fits all season.

LSU struggled early in the season as the newcomers needed to find their footing. The Tigers lost to the same Colorado team Iowa just pummeled to open their season, then proceeded to lose three of eight games in the month of January. But they found their way and went on to run the table in the month of February and not lose until they hit the SEC title game against South Carolina in mid-March.

Now the Tigers look to win their way back to a rematch with the Gamecocks in the national title game. But Iowa is looking to avenge last year’s title loss to the Tigers and Reese, who put herself on the map nationally with her antics toward Hawkeye start Caitlin Clark.

While both Reese and Clark have played things cool and shown the upmost respect for each team, there will no doubt be some extra juice for this rematch.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Monday, April 1st

Time: 6:00 pm CT

Matchup: #3 LSU Tigers (24-9, 11-7) at #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (32-4, 15-3)

Location: MVP Arena - Albany, NY

TV: ESPN

DraftKings Line: Iowa -1.5; O/U 169

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the Final Four to take on the winner of #3 UConn and #1 USC out of the Portland 3 Regional. That matchup will immediately follow Iowa-LSU on ESPN tonight.

The Elite Eight matchup will take place on Monday, April 1st in Albany, NY.