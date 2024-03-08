Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes Head North for B1G Tournament

Lisa Bluder’s Iowa Hawkeyes (26-4) take the court at Target Center in Minneapolis tonight against a scrappy Penn State team (19-11). Penn State is coached by Roseville, Minnesota’s own Carolyn Kieger. Coach Kieger is always passionate, but being in front of her “home” crowd will give her and her players a little extra incentive to avenge Iowa’s 111-93 win earlier this season.

The Hawkeyes ended up winning easily that day, but Penn State played the Hawkeyes, and Caitlin Clark, tough. On the day Clark had 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 15 assists. However, Clark had 12 turnovers. It was one of the worst performances I have seen from Caitlin Clark, and I could count them on one hand. Penn State plays aggressive, hands-in-passing lanes defense. Clark seemed to be pressing a little bit, and she was off her game. Once again, how ridiculous is it to consider 27/5/15 an “off” game? It is what we have come to expect from the Great One.

If you recall the game, Hannah Stuelke had on her track shoes. Stuelke sprinted up and down the court, catching assist after assist in transition. She also forcefully took up position in the low post to dominate on her way to 47 points and 9 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes also had an incredible game from Kate Martin. The Glue scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. The stats for the game felt like a version of the video game NBA Jam. Stuelke, Clark, and Martin were on fire!

With the injury to Molly Davis, the Hawkeyes will be looking for solid play from Sydney Affolter and Kylie Feuerbach.

Taylor McCabe may also need to come in to knock down some threes. In the first meeting against Penn State, Davis was coming off an illness, so she played less than four minutes. The next few games will be key for Iowa’s seeding in the NCAA tournament, and it will be important for Coach Bluder to determine how best to split up Davis’ minutes.

Penn State:

Penn State is coming off an 80-56 thrashing of Wisconsin. Confidence in March means everything. The Nittany Lions (I don’t use the term Lady ___________) are very balanced. They have five players who average double figures. Ashley Owusu is an extremely physical player who averages 17.7 ppg/5.9 rpg. Makenna Marisa (13.6 ppg), Shay Ciezki (12.5), Taylor Valladay (11.5), and Leilani Kapinus (11.1) round out the scoring from this guard-oriented team. Ali Brigham is their 6’4” post who averages 9/5.

Look for Penn State to pressure the Hawkeyes every chance they get. They will try to pester Caitlin Clark, and at the same time they will attempt to tip passes with aggressive on-the-line, up-the-line pressure defense. [This simply means defensive positioning between your player and the ball with a hand in the passing lane.] To combat this the Hawkeyes will attempt numerous backdoor cuts for layups.

In an earlier game, Ohio State messed around and found out against Maryland. The B1G regular-season champs were smoked by the Terrapins 82-61.

I will be a bit nervous if the Hawkeyes let Penn State stick around. The Hawkeyes should be able to take care of the Nittany Lions and potentially play Indiana on Saturday. That doesn’t happen, however, if the Hawks don’t play well. Anything can, and often does, happen in March. As always, it’s great to be a Hawkeye! Go Hawks!

March 8 @ Target Center - Minneapolis, MN (Carver North)

5:30 pm BTN/Fox Sports App/Hawkeye Radio Network