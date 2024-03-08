NCAA Tournament Blind Resume Madness

The Iowa Hawkeye men’s basketball team is barreling toward the end of their regular season with a season finale matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini on the docket this Sunday. With the post-season now breathing down our necks, all focus is shifting to seeding for next week’s Big Ten Tournament and of course, bubble watch for the NCAA Tournament later this month.

The Hawkeyes have fought tooth and nail for the last several weeks to go from afterthought for the tournament to firmly being on the bubble. By and large, however, Iowa finds itself on the wrong side of the bubble heading into the weekend despite the vast majority of their peers on the bubble doing more harm to their resumes than good since Iowa last took the floor.

With smaller conference tournaments already happening and the major conferences wrapping up the regular season over the weekend, here’s how things stand. The Hawkeyes are listed on just 8 of the 93 brackets submitted to Bracket Matrix as of Friday morning. Notably, those bracket submissions have not been updated for results on Thursday evening, which would in theory bump down a few teams on the bubble who took losses.

In his Friday morning update, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Iowa listed in the first four out yet again. Specifically, he has them as the third team out, right behind Utah who lost a Q3 game last night. That should in theory be reflected in the bracket, but it’s hard to see how that is the case. Over at FOX, Mike Decourcy has not refreshed his bracket on Friday, but his Thursday edition also lists Iowa among the first four out.

In short, Iowa is a Q1 victory over Illinois on Sunday in their season finale away from being on the right side of the bubble. But what exactly does the bubble look like this year, anyway? How different are some of these resumes?

To find out, let’s play everyone’s favorite March Madness games. It’s time for some blind resumes!

Up first, let’s take a look at a team with a resume that should look pretty familiar. It’s a good, not great overall record that has limited Q1 wins and really only one true blemish with a lone Q4 loss.

Team A

Overall Record: 19-11

NET: 39

NET SOS: 33

Q1: 3-8

Q2: 4-2

Q3: 6-0

Q4: 6-1

Contrast that with our next contestant, which has a very good overall record, but you’ll note the strength of schedule is... not great. That should be your first indication this isn’t a major conference team. Note the feasting on Q3 with not one but TWO Q4 losses - the same number as their Q1 wins.

Team B

Overall Record: 23-7

NET: 33

NET SOS: 96

Q1: 2-3

Q2: 6-2

Q3: 9-0

Q4: 6-2

Our third team has the worst record of anyone in the sample group, complete with three Q3 losses. But the resume is buoyed by a strong strength of schedule and one of the strongest NET rankings of the group. Why? Margin of victory and defeat.

Team C

Overall Record: 17-13

NET: 31

NET SOS: 19

Q1: 4-8

Q2: 6-2

Q3: 2-3

Q4: 5-0

Team four looks an awful lot like team two. Except this one is a power six conference school and one you would recognize. Good overall record, no bad losses, but where are the Q1 wins? Iowa has more and with a much more difficult schedule.

Team D

Overall Record: 21-9

NET: 50

NET SOS: 75

Q1: 2-6

Q2: 6-3

Q3: 7-0

Q4: 6-0

Up next, we find a team with another so-so overall record but this one has six Q1 wins - the most of anyone on the bubble. They also have a Q3 loss and despite a strong strength of schedule, they’re the lowest in the NET of anyone on the bubble.

Team E

Overall Record: 19-11

NET: 63

NET SOS: 21

Q1: 6-7

Q2: 3-3

Q3: 2-1

Q4: 8-0

Similar to our previous entrant, this next team has a good number of Q1 wins and a lone blemish on the resume in Q3. Their strength of schedule is pretty good and unlike the last team, this one has a solid NET ranking at 37. But they also have one more loss overall.

Team F

Overall Record: 18-12

NET: 37

NET SOS: 25

Q1: 5-9

Q2: 4-2

Q3: 3-1

Q4: 6-0

As we keep rolling here, we find that the NET cares most about margin of victory and less about strength of schedule or bad losses. This team has a good overall record and a great NET ranking at 25, but that strength of schedule is bad and the resume boasts losses in both Q3 and Q4.

Team G

Overall Record: 21-8

NET: 25

NET SOS: 89

Q1: 2-5

Q2: 4-1

Q3: 5-1

Q4: 10-1

Everything about team G can be copy and pasted here, except all the losses are in Q1 and Q2. That would in theory make for a very easy comparison without the names...

Team H

Overall Record: 21-9

NET: 29

NET SOS: 83

Q1: 2-5

Q2: 7-4

Q3: 6-0

Q4: 6-0

Time to mix things up again. This next team looks more like team F. Not a great overall record, solid strength of schedule and NET ranking with a handful of Q1 wins but a pair of Q2 losses. One came this week.

Team I

Overall Record: 18-12

NET: 47

NET SOS: 45

Q1: 4-7

Q2: 4-3

Q3: 6-2

Q4: 4-0

In case you haven’t spotted the trend yet, this next team’s resume looks pretty similar to the last one. Slightly better overall record with a slightly lower strength of schedule. The NET ranking is lower because of reasons that cannot be explained, but there are no bad losses.

Team J

Overall Record: 19-11

NET: 61

NET SOS: 50

Q1: 5-7

Q2: 2-4

Q3: 2-0

Q4: 10-0

As we near the end we find another team with a record that isn’t perfect. There’s a lone blemish and fewer Q1 wins than you would like, but the strength of schedule is the best among anyone on the bubble.

Team K

Overall Record: 18-12

NET: 57

NET SOS: 18

Q1: 3-8

Q2: 5-3

Q3: 4-1

Q4: 6-0

Our last team of the day has the same record as the team just before them, but we’ve got one fewer Q1 win and a significantly worse strength of schedule. Not that any of that apparently matters to the NET rankings.

Team L

Overall Record: 18-12

NET: 41

NET SOS: 73

Q1: 2-6

Q2: 5-5

Q3: 5-1

Q4: 6-0

So, to summarize:

2024 NCAA Tournament Blind Resumes ﻿Team A B C D E F G H I J K L ﻿Team A B C D E F G H I J K L Record 19-11 23-7 17-3 21-9 19-11 18-12 21-8 21-9 18-12 19-11 18-12 18-12 NET 39 33 31 50 63 37 25 29 47 61 57 41 SOS 33 96 19 75 21 25 89 83 45 50 18 73 Q1 3-8 2-3 4-8 2-6 6-7 5-9 2-5 2-5 4-7 5-7 3-8 2-6 Q2 4-2 6-2 6-2 6-3 3-3 4-2 4-1 7-4 4-3 2-4 5-3 5-5 Q3 6-0 9-0 2-3 7-0 2-1 3-1 5-1 6-0 6-2 2-0 4-1 5-1 Q4 6-1 6-2 5-0 6-0 8-0 6-0 10-1 6-0 4-0 10-0 6-0 6-0

Who deserves to be in? Not knowing who is who, which ones would you place on the right side of the bubble and which ones go on the outside?

Alright, time for the big reveal...

Team A = Mississippi State

Team B = FAU

Team C = Villanova

Team D = Virginia

Team E = Seton Hall

Team F = St. John’s

Team G = New Mexico

Team H = Utah

Team I = Colorado

Team J = Providence

Team K = Iowa

Team L = Wake

The first seven of those teams are considered IN the tournament. According to BracketMatrix, those are your last seven teams on the right side of the bubble with Mississippi State a consensus 9 seed, FAU and Villanova 10 seeds while Virginia, Seton Hall, St. John’s and New Mexico are all 11 seeds.

As for the rest? They’re currently on the wrong side of the bubble in the consensus. There is some variability by analyst, but each of Utah, Colorado, Providence, Iowa and Wake needs to do some work this weekend to get in.

We knew Iowa needed to add a Q1 win to solidify their spot so nothing new there, but seeing the resumes beside each other makes you wonder a bit about some of the brackets which seem to feel little impact when a team adds a loss down the stretch. Even so, Hawkeye fans should be rooting for the likes of Mississippi State, FAU, Villanova, Virginia, Seton Hall, St. John’s, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado and Providence to lose this weekend.