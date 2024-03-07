Bubble Watch: Checking in Around the Country

After a quiet Monday with little bubble action, Tuesday and Wednesday were action-packed. Let’s take a look at those around us in the bubble conversation and update our list of teams we need to root for and against.

We’ll skip a review of Iowa’s team sheet today, as nothing has changed. Iowa is at 57 in NET - Iowa actually dropped from 56 to 57 in that metric; I’ll get to NET in a second - and they still have three Quad 1 wins, over Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Northwestern. Again - Iowa has to take care of their own business against Illinois. Illinois now has nothing to play for other than being the spoiler as Purdue wrapped the league title up with a win in Champaign last night.

The Bubble

Joe Lunardi pushed an update out late Tuesday night and you can see that Iowa moved up one spot from his Monday update. Iowa is now the third team out, behind Providence and Wake Forest.

They’re gaining steam in bracket projections beyond Lunardi. BracketMatrix now has Iowa in the tournament on 16 brackets. Again, not a huge number since they forecast based on 90+ brackets, but Iowa continues to gain momentum.

Rooting Interests

For the 1500th time - Iowa needed Minnesota to continue to win games. Minnesota sat at 76 in NET going into their Wednesday night tilt with Indiana. As a reminder, 1-75 is considered Quad 1 on the road, while 31-75 is Quad 2 for a home win, so they were a single spot away from Quad 1-2 territory for Iowa. Unfortunately, Iowa didn’t get the win they needed from the Gophers, as they looked dead on their feet in a 70-58 home loss to Indiana. The loss dropped Minnesota to 82 in NET, so the move to Quads 1-2 seems unlikely now. I watched this game and when IU started building their lead out toward double-digits in the second half, Minnesota had a single answer, which was to go hero ball. Everyone was trying to make an 11-point shot. They were dreadful and as a reminder, you can’t rely on Minnesota basketball for anything, ever.

In other league games, Michigan State held off Northwestern in a rock fight of a game in Breslin. I mentioned this briefly on Monday - I don’t think either team falls out of the tournament, and for NCAA purposes, Iowa would like those wins to keep some of their shine. That said, I’m wavering on this. We need to keep an eye on the loser of that game, as they could end up in trouble. Michigan State’s win probably solidified their bid. Conversely, Northwestern has a tricky run - they’re really banged up then they host...Minnesota to finish the year. Loses to Iowa, Michigan State, and possibly Minnesota to end the year - does that put Northwestern in trouble and needing a win in the conference tournament to solidify their bid? Probably not, but it’s worth watching.

Outside of the Big Ten, the big loser Tuesday night was Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons lost at home to Georgia Tech, 70-69, on a late floater from the gentleman pictured above, Baye Ndongo. His winner with .4 seconds left sent Wake to their third-straight loss since their upset over Duke, which has dropped Wake out of the field (but a spot ahead of Iowa in Lunardi’s projection). That is a Quad 3 home loss for Wake and they’re paying the price for not taking care of their business.

St. John’s is now the last team in the dance in Lunardi’s projection. The Johnnies moved up 4 spots in NET after their huge win over DePaul Tuesday night. They’ve now won 4-straight, including a double-digit win over Creighton, and are the hot team in most brackets. This is probably justified, as they now have five Quad 1 wins. It is a bit odd though - that “huge win” over DePaul should include a note that DePaul is 3-27. They might be the worst program in a power league. And this is where I question NET - that win moved St. John’s up 4 spots in NET. DePaul is 322 in that ranking. A big win over the 322nd team in NET leads to a 4-spot jump? Hmmm...are we sure NET is a good metric? Iowa won at a Quad 1 opponent over the weekend and went from 60 to 57 in NET. How?

We should note here that St. John’s is also the owner of a double-digit home loss to Michigan.

Staying in the Big East, Providence recovered from their weekend loss to Villanova with a win over 9-21 Georgetown. Providence is the first team out right now according to Lunardi.

So, all that said...

Teams to root for - Minnesota was here but since they dicked around with Wednesday’s game, screw them. We get funky in the ACC and the Big East with a lot of games to watch. Wake Forest closes the year hosting Clemson, so pull for Clemson to deliver the knockout blow. Georgia Tech goes to Virginia, so another Georgia Tech upset would be serious trouble for UVA. Pitt is lurking in Lunardi’s projection and they host NC State to close the regular season. Go for NC State there.

In the Big East, Providence finishes the season hosting UCONN. We need UCONN to knock them out. Villanova and Seton Hall played Wednesday night and Seton Hall secured a 10-point win. That probably locks Seton Hall into the tournament and moves Villanova back a bit. Villanova finishes the season hosting Creighton Saturday afternoon. We need Creighton to add another loss to the ledger for Nova. Drop them to 17-14 and .500 in the league. I don’t think this game had a right or wrong answer as both teams were just a few spots ahead of Iowa, but with Seton Hall seemingly in good shape and Iowa owning a head-to-head, hope Seton Hall keeps winning - they host the aforementioned horrific DePaul on Saturday, so they should be good - and Villanova wastes away to an NIT bid.

In the Pac-12, Utah and Colorado still have two games to play each, and against the same opponents. CU travels to Oregon tomorrow night and then closes at home against last place Oregon State on Saturday, while Utah is at Oregon State and closes at Oregon on Saturday. Cheer for the state of Oregon.

Shout out to Tillman28, as he had many of the same games highlighted. I’ll add his submissions - Mississippi State is at Texas A&M, and unfortunately A&M won to possibly re-enter the picture. They play Ole Miss this weekend, so cheer for the Rebels. And lastly, New Mexico hosted Fresno State. This was always unlikely - Fresno State was a huge underdog, and it showed as New Mexico won by 21.