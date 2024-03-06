I’ve done a lot of deep thinking since Sunday’s record breaking and dominating performance against Ohio State and I continue to find myself smiling as I come out of it. How could I not? The grandeur and wonder of this entire saga is one in which I ultimately wish I could relish in forever. In this place, records are shattered and lifted to heights that may never be reached again by any male or female college athlete until this little blue planet crumbles. In this place the echoes of “HOLY SHIT” and “BANG!” and “HOW DOES SHE ALWAYS DO THAT” fill the air. In this place, you still can’t believe exactly what you’re witnessing but always come to expect it. In this place Nolan Ryan and Travis Scott and a fictional khaki wearing commercial character and Barstool employees and Maya Moore are all somehow watching live with you. In this place Tom Brady and LeBron James send out the same tweets your sending.

It’s been a dream only our eyes have been open. Open to it all.

I’m trying my best to take all of this in. To really settle in and soak up the complete transcendence. Unfortunately, time is not a flat circle. Time is cruel. Just last week, before her announcement, it felt like we could just stay in this place for another trip around the sun and I can deal with all of these emotions and thankfulness and sadness later.

That was all “Future Jerry’s” problem.

Fool.

I’m not ready to give it all up in less than a month.

It’s just been so much fun!

That’s why I think it’s safe to say that the Caitlin Clark Experience has been, to this day, the single greatest part of my Iowa Hawkeye Athletic fandom. She’s the Head of the Table. She is our Mount Rushmore. She’s the greatest single athlete this university might ever produce. Period. She’s changed culture. She’s changed Iowa. She’s changed the outlook for women's basketball AND women’s athletics. She’s changed basketball and sports for everyone.

She’s changed me.

She’s changed you.

How lucky are we?

I know I’ve waxed poetic about CC quite a few times this season, but it honestly hasn’t been enough. In retrospect, I wish I came on here every day and gushed about what she’s accomplished at the greatest university in the world. There aren’t enough words out there to even begin to encapsulate what this run has been. What it means. What it will continue to mean.

We’re talking about someone that has her number on a basketball court that she’s still playing on. We’re talking about someone that has SEVEN different display racks of her stuff at local sporting good stores. We’re talking about someone that has had not one but TWO Nike campaigns (each of which was somehow cooler than the last) in the same effing season!

Her “You Break It, You Own It” shirts were everywhere on Sunday; including the Cherry Hill Costco where I was one of THREE people wearing it. It was like the Hawkeyes version of the “Austin 3:16” shirts.

WHATTTTTT?

Iconic is thrown around way too much these days, but sweet lord, what other word can you use? I continue to run into people on the daily that had no idea where our beloved state was on the map BEFORE Caitlin Clark hit their social media scroll. And now they tell me their kids are looking into potentially going there after they graduate high school because they did some research and saw Iowa had an excellent ___________ program.

WHATTTTTTTTT?

While these next few weeks will be the final chapters in the Book of Caitlin Clark: The Iowa Experience - the epilogue is going to need to be written for a very long time after she’s left campus. There will be statues. There will be things named in her honor. There will be writers and athletes and doctors and lawyers and pharmacists and business men and women that will surely go on to change this great state and this wonderful university forever because of what 22 was able to accomplish in this little corn state.

Iowa’s on the map. She put us on a grand stage and just like her, we delivered the goods. We’re glowing.

WHATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT?

It’s true. It’s all true.

What a special, special thing we all got to partake in. What a special, special thing for someone to share with all of us. What a glorious time in our lives and in our favorite university’s history.

What a game changer - in more ways than we’ll ever be able to put into words.

How lucky are we?