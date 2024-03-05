Bubble Watch: Making Moves

We’re back for our third installment of Bubble Watch and this is the most optimistic I’ve been since I started looking at this two weeks ago after Iowa’s win at Michigan State.

It was getting real last Friday, but in a, “oh that’s cute, Iowa might have a shot to dance” kind of way. The team still had a lot of work to do with Northwestern looming. Now it’s legitimately real after Iowa’s impressive 87-80 win in Evanston gave the Hawks a third Quad 1 win on the season. Briefly on this game, from my couch in Denver - with this many injuries Northwestern’s not good and if Iowa had lost, I would have been really disappointed. The Wildcats can absorb Ty Berry’s absence, but not all three of Berry, Ryan Langborg, and Matthew Nicholson at the same time, plus Boo Buie was dealing with a hand injury late in the game.

On the Hawks - good job by everyone in the second half. Iowa was clearly better but they had some funky rotations in the first half and were somehow trailing in a game that felt like they should have been ahead by 10. The game required a good start out of half and Iowa got that. And every time Northwestern got frisky, Iowa responded with a bucket from Payton Sandfort or Josh Dix. This team has guts, they play hard, and they’re playing for each other. It’s great to watch. And while I don’t love some of the rotations, good job by Fran riding Tony Perkins, Sandfort, and Dix in the second half. That was a requirement and Fran stuck with them. The win now puts Iowa in a strong position going into Illinois, another must-win game for any of this to matter.

Before we dive much deeper, let’s take another look at Iowa’s team sheet:

So there it is for Iowa - a third Quad 1 win, which is huge. That was an important 3-ish hour window Saturday afternoon, with Minnesota coming back from a huge hole to beat Penn State right before Iowa tipped off. It wasn’t enough to bump Minnesota up in NET, but they didn’t drop, either. The Gophers remained at 77, so Iowa’s wins over the Gophers stayed in the Quad 2-3 ranges instead of the bump up to 1-2.

The Bubble

Iowa’s win, plus some movement around them over the weekend, now has the Hawks in three brackets on BracketMatrix. There’s still work to do here - three isn’t this incredible number, given they track over 90 bracket sites - but Iowa is trending toward a tournament spot. Take Joe Lunardi - he has Iowa trending up as well, into his First Four Out category. Iowa’s not in yet but they’re on the edge.

Now, there is a gap between Iowa and teams like Colorado and Utah - they’re in far more brackets than Iowa, so Iowa needs another good win and maybe another in the Big Ten Tournament to feel good. But we’re not in a situation where the only path forward is winning the conference tournament, either. Iowa is in a spot where they control their own destiny. Another two wins and it will be tough to keep Iowa out.

Scanning the Big Ten teams on BracketMatrix - Wisconsin is showing up in most brackets as a 5 or a 6-seed. Did people that project this stuff stop watching basketball once the calendar hit February? Wisconsin is 2-7 in their last 9, dating to February 1. How is that still worthy of a 5 or even a 6? If they hadn’t played well into mid-January they’d be in a March Situation. The heat will start turning up on Greg Gard again (which means they’ll be awesome next year).

Michigan State needs a win. Since the Iowa game they’ve lost three-straight, to Iowa, Ohio State, and Purdue. The Spartans are trending down.

Rooting Interests

The weekend was kind to Iowa. In Friday’s update, I noted teams to root against were Wake Forest, Virginia, Nevada, Gonzaga, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, St. John’s, and Seton Hall. Wake, Virginia, New Mexico, and Seton Hall all lost. And in the Loser Leaves Town match, Villanova defeated Providence so the Friars are in First Four Out territory, just ahead of Iowa. Texas A&M beat Georgia to stop the bleeding, but all of those losses caught up with them and they’ve slipped off the radar entirely on BracketMatrix. That plus Iowa’s win - that is a good weekend, all things considered.

In the teams to root for category, Minnesota is still the team to watch with the hope they can win enough so Iowa’s sweep moves into Quads 1 and 2. Nebraska probably doesn’t require much watching anymore - they’re firmly Quad 2 and I don’t think there’s a way for them to get to Quad 1 short of winning the Big Ten Tournament, and even that probably isn’t enough. Keep an eye on Michigan State - like Wisconsin, they’re slumping at the wrong time.

Teams to root for - Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern. Iowa needs those wins to hold their value, and for the 900th time we need Minnesota to somehow sneak into Quads 1 and 2.

Teams to root against - The bubble seems to be pretty clear now. It’s a big cluster of teams with similar-ish resumes. Root against Wake Forest, Virginia, New Mexico, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Utah, Drake (sorry again, Bulldogs), Providence, Colorado, Pitt, and Memphis.

The second tier is Nevada on principle - can’t leave them out! - and anyone that could steal a bid with conference tournaments starting up.