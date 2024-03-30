1 Iowa vs #5 Colorado: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament Sweet Sixteen

The Iowa women found themselves in a rock fight in their second round matchup earlier this week, but ultimately put together enough offense to emerge from the fight victorious 64-54 over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The win pushes Iowa on to the Sweet Sixteen for the second straight season and for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Hawkeyes will face off with yet another defense-oriented opponent as they take on the 5th-seeded Colorado Buffaloes. Notably, this marks a rematch of last year’s Sweet Sixteen when the then 2nd-seeded Hawkeyes defeated the 6th seed Colorado 87-77 on the back of 31 points from Caitlin Clark as Iowa had four players score in double figures.

They’ll need a similar offensive performance today as they face off with a Buffaloes team that’s giving up 63.4 points per game on the year. Colorado is an impressive 19-3 in games where they put up 71 points themselves. Iowa, of course, is humming along at more than 90 points per game, but are giving up 71 per contest. They’ll need to avoid being dragged into the muck again and get pieces around Clark rolling.

As for the Buffaloes, they’re led by center Aaronette Vonleh, who’s scoring 14 points a game. She’s one of three players averaging double figures, alongside Jaylyn Sherrod at 12.9 PPG and Frida Formann at 12.5 PPG. Vonleh and Quay Miller anchor the middle, both at 6’3”, averaging 5.1 and 7.5 rebounds per game respectively. The Hawkeyes will need strong performances from Hannah Stuelke and some combination of Sharon Goodman and Addison O’Grady in the post to keep Vonleh and Miller off the boards and down the scorer’s sheet.

Here are the details for today’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, March 30th

Time: 2:30 pm CT

Matchup: #5 Colorado Buffaloes (24-9, 11-7) at #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (31-4, 15-3)

Location: MVP Arena - Albany, NY

TV: ABC

DraftKings Line: Iowa -7; O/U 157

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the Elite Eight to take on the winner of #3 LSU and #2 UCLA. Those two face off in the Sweet Sixteen at noon CT, just ahead of Iowa-Colorado on ABC.

The Elite Eight matchup will take place on Monday, April 1st in Albany, NY.