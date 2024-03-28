Hawks in the NBA - Home Stretch

With the Iowa men’s basketball team done until next year and the women on a break until Saturday’s Sweet 16 tilt with Colorado, let’s check in on our Hawkeye contingent in the National Basketball Association.

Kris Murray

Usually Keegan is in the lead-off spot here, but let’s check in on Kris. Look - Portland stinks. They’re 19-54. We had an unusually high number of bad teams in the league this season, and Portland’s unfortunately in that group. They had an utterly embarrassing stretch from January 1 to January 12 where they lost games by 21, 29, 36, 28, 62 (!!), and 23 (and they actually won a game in that stretch, at Brooklyn; the Nets might actually be the worst roster situation in the whole league, and that’s with Detroit, Charlotte, and Washington taken into account). It’s just been a bad year all-around in Rip City.

Starting in early February, the Blazers went with an overdue youth movement. Kris has been heavily involved in that stretch, playing in every games since February 2. He earned his first career start February 4 in Denver, a 112-103 loss to the Nuggets. He finished the game with 8 points, 2 boards, and a defensive rating of 125. That’s, uh, not good, but Denver does that to a lot of teams right now.

Kris has started 20 games for the Blazers since early February and has scored in double figures in 10 of those games. It all culminated in a 21-point, 7-rebound effort against the Clippers on March 22. Let’s go multi-cultural with this tweet!

Kris Murray vs Los Angeles Clippers



➔ 21 PTS

➔ 8-15 FG | 3-6 3P | 2-3 FT

➔ 7 REB

➔ 2 AST

➔ 3 STL

➔ 36:08



• Career-high en puntos [21] y primera vez que hace +20.

• ⁠Tercera vez con 3 triples anotados.

• ⁠Empató career-high en robos [3].



Cada día juega mejor pic.twitter.com/lgQprSrW4W — BLAZERS ARGENTO (@BlazersArgento) March 23, 2024

He then put in another solid showing against the Nuggets in Portland Sunday night, an 11-point, 6-rebound game on the second night of a back-to-back.

To emphasize just how far the Blazers have gone with the youth movement, they became the second team since 1971-72 when the NBA started tracking starting lineups to start five rookies (the other being the 2011-12 Golden State Warriors). It ended in a loss to the Nuggets, 114-111, but since leaning in with youth, the Blazers have been more competitive. The big blow out losses have been less frequent, only falling victim to that type of loss to the best teams in the league like Denver, Boston, Minnesota, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kris is average 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds on the year. He’s shooting 40.0 percent from the floor and 26.3 percent from 3.

Keegan Murray

Keegan continues to have a solid sophomore season. He’s become one of the better wing defenders in the league, a role he relishes.

Keegan Murray tonight vs the Magic:



22 PTS

7 REB

2 AST

2 BLK

6-7 3P



HES BACKKKKKKKKK pic.twitter.com/hjT1s93Aqv — KingsMuse (@kings_muse) March 24, 2024

I highlight that game in particular because that sort of exemplifies Sacramento’s season. Keegan had one of his best overall games of the season, a 22-point, 7-rebound night in which he guarded Paolo Banchero most of the game, holding the Magic star to 22 and 7 himself. It’s an excellent road win against the current 5-seed in the Eastern Conference. If you watch Keegan on a night like that, you realize he’s going to make a lot of money in the NBA. A lot of money.

For the year, Keegan is averaging 14.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game on 46/36/82 shooting splits. He’s up in every statistical category this year with the exception of 3-point shooting.

Sacramento’s been one of the more confusing teams in the NBA. They swept the season series with the Lakers, won the season series with both Denver and Minnesota (2-1 over each team), and they lead the season series with Oklahoma City with one game remaining. Denver, Minnesota, and OKC have passed the West’s 1-seed back and forth all year, while the Lakers have been much better in recent weeks. Pretty good!

And yet in the last month they lost by 7 at Washington the night prior to their win over Orlando (thank you to Washington for refilling my gambling account with your over/under; that was the easiest bet, maybe ever), lost to Chicago at home by 4, and they split the season series with Detroit. Not so good!

Luka Garza

Luka Garza saw a minor uptick in his playing time due to a meniscus injury to Karl-Anthony Towns. Since KAT went out in mid-March, Luka cracked the rotation. But that glimmer of hope for more playing time has been short-lived, as the big man has only seen action in four games since KAT’s injury - two games with Utah, a home game with Denver, and a drubbing of Detroit that got Minnesota to 50 wins for just the 5th time in franchise history. Rudy Gobert also missed time due to a rib injury, but with Gobert back, Luka has only seen the lineup once since a 115-112 loss to Denver on March 19, playing in last night’s win over the Pistons. He notched 11 points and 6 rebounds against the Nuggets and was only a -3 in the game. He wasn’t a complete sieve against Jokic, which is an incredible achievement.

Prior to the Denver loss, Garza played in both games in a double-header against Utah. In the first game, March 16, Garza played 13 minutes and finished with 9 points and 3 rebounds. In the second game of that mini-set two nights later, Luka played 11 minutes and scored 8 points, including this bomb from 3.

I love the confidence in that stroke. I also love this - in 48 minutes of play between the four games, Garza got up 27 shots, 17 of them 3s. Hell yeah, Luka. Get shots up!