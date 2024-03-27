KIRK SPEAKS: Spring Football

Well folks here we are, it’s spring football season, which means Iowa football is practicing, and Kirk Ferentz met with the media to talk about it. That also means I’m back here at my keyboard, ready to read these transcripts and provide the correct insights for you so you don’t have to waste time reading the entire thing.

It’s been an eventful spring, no? Let’s get right into it. Check out the full transcript here, and as always, my highlights and thoughts below.

From the opening statement:

KIRK FERENTZ: hen I think as most of you know, we had a player join us back in January that had a change of heart after spring break, and as I said a week ago, I think the bottom line there is that you don’t want a player in the program that doesn’t want to be here. That’s always kind of been our feeling, and in my mind at least it’s best for both parties to go separate ways at that point. But that’s part of the transfer portal, and we haven’t dealt with a lot of that, but certainly came up last week. NIL, I think that’s overall been positive in a lot of ways. It’s been positive for our guys and I think positive for a lot of college athletes. It’s kind of interesting if you look at it going back, I remember in the ‘80s it was a big deal to get TV exposure. If ABC or CBS came in to do a game, that was a big deal. That world has kind of transitioned a little bit. It seemed like facilities became a real big thing, and now NIL is starting to surface a little bit and become more impactful. I think it’s fair to say that having a good NIL program is a key differentiator in both recruiting and maybe more importantly retention. That’s probably where our focus is a little bit more. Really feel fortunate in a lot of ways that we have a strong presence with this SWARM Collective. It’s a volunteer effort, and it’s basically been supported by supporters, donors and fans. Very appreciative of that. But the bottom line is it’s not going away. It is part of college athletics now, at least in the immediate future, and I don’t see that changing much. I think in some ways we’re healthy but certainly the combination of both, it’s interesting, and probably not something that’s working very well, and I think right now the bottom line is we have a flawed system, and probably like a lot of people, obviously it would be great to get to a point where we can have a system put in place that’s going to be sustainable.

No surprises here from Kirk as far as Kaydn Proctor goes - I agree with his overall philosophy on transfers — but interesting insights from him on NIL, and a great plug for the Swarm. He’s not wrong that it’s an extremely flawed system right now in really every aspect of major college sports. I’m with him that athletes getting paid and having the ability to enter the portal is a great thing, but someone has to be the adult in the room at some point, otherwise this whole thing isn’t sustainable and will just blow up in everyone’s face.

Q. I wanted to ask you regarding the portal, the player who chose to leave, I guess first is were you surprised that he left? Second, is there anything that can be done in the short term about situations like this where you bring somebody in for two months and they’re gone and they do what they do? KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, surprised, no. Somewhere in the first year, my first year being a head coach at the University of Maine, I can’t remember what happened exactly, but I told my wife say, I went home that night and said if I am ever come home and say I’m surprised by anything, just hit me with a baseball bat. I try not to get too surprised by anything. It’s probably a reflection of the system frankly and where we’re at right now. As you know, a couple lawsuits have come into play when it comes to the transfer portal and also NIL, so probably the biggest concern of this whole thing is just learning boundaries. There’s no structure, no frame work, and that part makes it interesting in the fact that I don’t know if it is sustainable. So at some point we’re going to have to be able to have a framework and a mode of operation. It’s just part of the business, I guess, and fortunately we haven’t experienced too many of those types of things. But again, at the end of the day, whenever it happens, if it does happen, you don’t want a player in the program that doesn’t want to be here. If his heart and soul is not into it, it’s not good for him, it’s not good for us, either. We’re his teammates so I think that’s kind of the bottom line. If there’s a silver lining here, too, we didn’t spend any practice reps with someone who had no intention of being here, and that’s a positive, as well.

I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve read this Kirk quote about hitting him with a baseball bat if he’s surprised. But he’s right about this - it’s not sustainable. As I was reading this, I honestly gave Kirk some credit for sticking around all of this. We’re seeing so many coaches across college athletics go professional or just retire entirely, partially due to the craziness that is college athletics right now. Kirk Ferentz is, for whatever reason, sticking it out. Good to hear that Proctor never practiced as well. Just a weird situation all around. Hope the kid finds what he’s looking for.

Q. This is the first time since 2012 you’ve got an outside guy coming in to be your offensive coordinator. I realize this is somewhat limited foreign turf for you, so how does the process go installing what you want to do on offense? Do you have a full plan yet? Are you developing that plan as spring goes on? Where are you in the Tim Lester era here? KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, so when Greg came it was a cooperative effort. We all sat down and visited, we being the offensive coaches, and I sat in the meetings, too, but we just kind of worked through it and in a nutshell basically with Greg. We kept a lot of the passing terminology that he was familiar with. We kept that. Then some of the systematic stuff and some of the running game stuff we kept in our language. So there’s a mixture there. But that was his decision basically. He was comfortable with that. I think the bottom line is the guy who’s going to call the plays has to be really comfortable with what the terminology is going to be because it has to come out, it’s got to come out pretty quick and naturally. Whether it was Tim or whomever we hired this year, it was going to be the same thing, same discussion, and basically we’re just taking his playbook material and going with it. It’s been a process, though. We’re trying to install something each and every day. It’s been challenging, I think, for everybody, and myself included, just learning the language and all that type of thing and trying to keep up. We’re doing that and seeing how the install is going and then also see how the players are handling that, and where it all ends up we’ll see at the end of spring, and certainly we’ll work through some of that in August, too. So far it’s been good. It’s good.

“We’re just taking his playbook material and going with it.” That’s a positive I guess? I love how the question is very clearly about offensive philosophy and Kirk spends his answer on the most boring aspect of incorporation...terminology.

Q. Regarding Tim and bringing him in as your new offensive coordinator, how are things going person-to-person-wise, plug and go? What does that look like with having a new member of your staff that doesn’t happen all that frequently? KIRK FERENTZ: Fortunately we haven’t had a lot of change or turnover. But when we’ve had it, it’s all been pretty good. We’ve brought a lot of really good people in here. Probably a bigger adjustment for him since there’s more of us that were here. He’s the new guy, if you will, that way. But Tim is a great guy, great person. He’s a veteran coach and been in a lot of different situations, a lot of different levels. He’s handling it really, really well and has done a great job with the players, as well. I don’t want to speak for him, but I think the transition is going really smoothly and thus far very, very positive, so not surprised.

Y’all know I read too deeply into these things, but really interesting insights here about the Iowa Football culture. “Probably a bigger adjustment for him” AKA I’m not changing anything, and it’s on Tim to figure out how to fit in with all of us, not the other way around. I’ll be really interested to hear what the players think about the transition - there’s no way Kirk would anything other than ‘very, very positive.” I want to believe! But I can’t yet.

Q. One more Tim Lester question. Philosophically any coordinator is not going to call plays or a series of plays the head coach doesn’t sign off on. The way you guys play and the way you guys win, is it going to be demonstrably different? KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, I think it’s going to look different, but I think philosophically we’re in line. Not that it was a prerequisite, but he’s been a head coach, and I think he understands how all three things function together. We played good defense here pretty much 20-plus years. That was a building block coming in. But playing complementary football and not being reckless with the football is a big part of that and being good on special teams. That’s been a big part of our blueprint, I guess, and if you coach offense sometimes you may pay a price because maybe we’re not going to throw it out there when we’re just trying to win the game the last quarter, play it smartly that way. Stats are great and all that, but the most important stat is winning games, and that has been first and foremost. And my visits with Tim, I think that’s where he’s at, too. He thinks the same way and he gets it. He gets how things work together.

NARRATOR: The offense would not, in fact, look different.

Q. There’s a clear one, two, three on the quarterback depth chart in the spring practice depth chart here. What are some of your development goals for each of those three guys since they’re coming in in really sort of different spots in their career? KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, it’s pretty simple. We want them all to improve. They all need to, and they all know that. That’s every player on the team, though. I’ll start with our oldest guys, the guys on defense. If they’re not thinking that way, we’re not going to have a good team next year. Everybody needs to be thinking about that, and what improvement looks like is different for every player, certainly, but quarterback is a pretty prominent position, and Deacon has the benefit of he played the most last year of any of our guys, so certainly he’s got more experience, but an awful lot of things he can work on. Marco has got a different set of circumstances and different things to work on, but every player on the team has got things they need to get better at. That’s what this time period is really good. It gives us a chance to articulate those things, show them on film, and then hopefully put them in situations where they can demonstrate that they are learning and improving. That’s a whole deal. Then the faster you can do it, the better off. The depth chart, I’ll just say a word about that. It’s March 26th right now, so it doesn’t mean a lot, and I told the players that in the first meeting. Nobody knows what it’s going to look like on August 31st, so right now let’s just worry about getting better and worry about your performance.

EVERYBODY NEEDS TO IMPROVE GUYS. I WAS ASKED A QUESTION ABOUT QUARTERBACKS, OUR WEAKEST GROUP BY A MILE, BUT YES LET ME REMIND YOU THAT THE DEFENSIVE VETS NEED TO IMPROVE TOO. Speaking of that depth chart, let’s take a look:

Your first look at Iowa’s spring depth chart. pic.twitter.com/85cbFTmdSx — Chad Leistikow (@ChadLeistikow) March 26, 2024

Cool cool cool, Deacon Hill is still getting all the first team reps all spring. Cool, totally reassuring, what could possibly go wrong here. Still an “awful lot of things he can work on” from Kirk above. Not a great quote, IMO!

For the love of God, get a QB when the portal reopens. If Cade gets injured again and I have to watch Deacon Hill play one more snap of meaningful football that might truly be the end for me and Iowa football (until the end of the Kirk era).

Q. Cade with his injury recovery, how involved can he be this spring? Also, any update on medical scholarships or guys who aren’t continuing their football career at this point? KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, nothing on that ladder at this point. We have a couple guys still working their way back, so we’ll see how that goes, and it’s probably going to be a couple months for a couple guys. But as far as Cade goes, he’ll limited right now. He can throw the football standing, but he can’t be really moving back, moving around or dropping, that type of deal. I have a harness on him because he’s always anxious to do a little bit more than what he probably should. What we don’t want to do is go backwards, but I would like to think in June he will be full speed so do everything and then have a couple months to get used to operating and get comfortable and confident again.

June at least sounds like a decent timetable for Cade returning. But until I see him play for a full season, I will remain extremely nervous about having all of the eggs in his basket. I like Cade as a player, but we’re looking at him spending just as much time rehabbing injuries now as he’s actually seen the field. And we’re just going to trust him to all the sudden be healthy for an entire season?

Again, PLEASE GET SOMEONE IN THE PORTAL. ANYONE. SYD AFFOULTER, DO YOU WANT TO PLAY QUARTERBACK?

Let’s end with something fun:

Q. You opened the presser talking about Lisa Bluder and the women’s team. I was curious, you don’t get to watch a ton of NFL football or baseball during baseball season. Have you gotten a chance to watch Caitlin Clark play? Any general thoughts on her? KIRK FERENTZ: She’s obviously an awesome player. I don’t know where to start. Her impact basketball-wise, and I’m certainly not a basketball expert, but it’s pretty obvious. I think the things that maybe impressed me more than anything is her vision. She has great vision. Her passing ability. If you’re a teammate you’d better be paying attention. They know that better than I do. Because if they’re open, yeah, it’s unbelievable. She threaded the needle two weekends ago, there was one — she has a million assists that are really good — she got one right down from out on top around the foul line. I don’t know how she got it in there. So she’s been impressive that way, just her presence, her demeanor, the way she handles tough situations, whether it’s postgame press conferences, whatever. The other thing I’m just fascinated by is just the attention that it’s brought to women’s basketball, not just our program, the University of Iowa program, but women’s basketball. I don’t know if there’s been an athlete that’s had that kind of impact. You go on the road and every crowd is a sellout. Maybe that’s happened in other sports where — that dramatic of an impact, but I think it just speaks really well to her as a player, but more importantly the way she’s handled it because I don’t know how old she is, 21, 22, and it’s a lot to ask. It’s been impressive to watch her.

Truly high praise from Kirk. Not sure I’ve ever see him talk about one athlete for that many consecutive sentences without mentioning some other position group or some other decade.

There’s more stuff mentioned in the full transcript above as well if you want to check it out. It’s obviously extremely early, but I remain extremely cautious about Iowa Football 2024. I can’t wait to stew about it some more until September, baby. What could possibly go wrong!!