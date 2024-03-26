As a proud English major of the University of Iowa, I feel like I’m pretty with it when it comes to classic literature and poems. But there is one piece that somehow alluded me despite the many classes I took at the once-upon-a-time bomb shelter that is the EPB...Rudyard Kipling’s poem “IF”.

That is until recently when it came into my purview thanks to, of all the things, Tik Tok. When I tell you I’ve wasted a TON of time on that platform watching people do the dumbest (and I mean the DUMBEST) things... stumbling upon “IF” has actually done me some good in my life.

So much good that I can’t stop thinking about it. It resonates with everything I do now.

As an emotional man (you all know this about me by now) and having two little girls, something about that poem feels profound and grounding and beautiful all in one. It speaks so much to me that I’ve honestly thought about getting an Etsy print out to hang above my desk.

I’m literally one good cry away from “Live, Laugh, Loving” my entire work space.

I yam what I yam.

And this morning was no different. As I was doing some light reading and scrolling on Twitter while giving my youngest her bottle, “IF” crept back into my head; only this time it was in regards to the Iowa Women’s Basketball team and the season they’ve had, the journey they’ve been on, the vitriol they’ve faced, the GOAT AND the game they just won.

If you can keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, If you can trust yourself when all (wo)men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; If you can wait and not be tired by waiting, Or being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Or being hated, don’t give way to hating, And yet don’t look too good, nor talk too wise:

Chills.

Everything about Iowa’s gutsy performance last night breaths air into each and every one of those words. That team kept their head despite having played the toughest defense they’ve faced all season long... and potentially all tournament. They trusted themselves. Caitlin Clark trusted her teammates to make the plays she was being prevented from making. They waited for their opportunities to go on miniature run after miniature run to keep West Virginia at bay.

And they won. They won together in an absolute rock fight.

Credit to West Virginia, they came in and made Iowa more uncomfortable than they have been in two years. I mean it. They executed their gameplan nearly to perfection. If I didn’t have any skin in that game, I know I would’ve been pulling for the Mountaineers to pull it out because that’s how good they were playing THEIR game.

Their mentality of coming together as a pack of DAWGS (and I mean that in the best way possible) to try to eliminate the soul from a team that wants to play with sheer finesse, is something we’ve grown very much accustomed to in Iowa City during the months of August through December.

And we love it.

I love it. I loved it. If West Virginia wasn’t going up against a team with “IOWA” across their chests, I would’ve screaming on my couch for them to win. It reminded me a lot of those Huggy Bear teams that played all gas no brakes and made the opposing teams lives a living hell.

Props to Mark Kellog. He scouted, planned and prepared his team to play the best possible game they could in hopes of advancing to the Sweet 16 and it was impressive. You have to give them their flowers for that.

But in the same vein, Bluder’s Bunch refused to let it break them. They were punched in the mouth over and over and over again and it very easily could’ve taken them out. I’m not sure that if this game was played in the regular season if Iowa would’ve snuck out the victory. West Virginia was a heavyweight boxer last night that delivered everything they had in their bag... and Iowa stayed on their feet.

If you can keep your head...

If you can trust yourself...

It was obvious from the beginning that Iowa wasn’t comfortable. But they adjusted and adjusted and adjusted again and they did it fast. It wasn’t always perfect, but that’s the whole point of what West Virginia was doing. They wanted to frustrate and get under the skin of Iowa. They wanted to make them WORK for it. They wanted to take every single comfort they have in their fast paced offense and drag it out.

Somewhere Bo Ryan was smiling.

But Iowa marched on. They swung back. They held on.

If you can make one heap of all your winnings And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss, And lose, and start again at your beginnings And never breathe a word about your loss; If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew To serve your turn long after they are gone, And so hold on when there is nothing in you Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’

Whether it was the early onslaught of “if you’re going to hip and hand check me all night I’ll just bury you myself” Caitlin Clark three balls, or Gabbie Marshall creating a heart beat all her own through her impactful defense and yet another CLUTCH block, or Kate Martin figuring out a way to score when Iowa needed it the most, or Sydney Affolter’s ability to always get a hand on a loosely corralled ball, or Hannah Stuelke battling in the post on both ends of the floor, this team kept their composure and trusted in their teammates.

And that was all they needed.

If you can dream—and not make dreams your master; If you can think—and not make thoughts your aim; If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster And treat those two impostors just the same; If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken, And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools

When all of these women come together and say to themselves “we aren’t letting this happen”, it’s damn hard to beat them.

This is why Gabbie and Kate and Caitlin all came back for one final journey together. They knew they could accomplish something great and they knew they had a shot at winning it all.

They have an even better one now...much to the demise of pundits and idiots all over the internet.

If you can talk with crowds and keep your virtue, Or walk with Kings—nor lose the common touch, If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you, If all (wo)men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute With sixty seconds’ worth of distance run, Yours is the Earth and everything that’s in it...

IF Iowa can continue figuring out ways to handle the very best from their opponents...

IF Iowa can continue to play together...

IF Iowa can inspire one another through their individual contributions...

IF Iowa can win a game like that...

Maybe, just maybe...