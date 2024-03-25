1 Iowa vs #8 West Virginia: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NCAA Tournament

While the Iowa men saw their season come to an end with a 91-82 loss in the second round of the NIT Sunday night, the Iowa women are looking to keep their season alive as they face off with the West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Mountaineers are fresh off a 63-53 opening round win over #9 seed Princeton. The win moved West Virginia to 13-1 in non-conference play this season. Now they’ll face their biggest challenge of the season as they come to Iowa City to face their highest ranked opponent of the season. WVU is 2-6 against ranked opponents this season, but both wins came against teams then ranked outside the top-20.

Led by junior guard JJ Quinerly and her 19.9 points per game, the Mountaineers come into the night averaging nearly 75 points per game. More notably, however, WVU is giving up fewer than 58 points per game on the season while sitting second nationally in steals per game at 13.8 while forcing 23.9 turnovers per game - third in the nation.

For Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, avoiding the turnover bug will be paramount. The Mountaineers lead the nation in turnover margin at +8.75 per game. Interestingly, Iowa is undefeated when turning the ball over at least 17 times per game. That’s surely a case of correlation does not equate to causation and the Hawkeyes will need to take care of the ball to avoid allowing West Virginia to turn defense into offense.

Here are the details for today’s matchup.

Date: Monday, March 25th

Time: 7:00 pm CT

Matchup: #8West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7, 12-6) at #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (30-4, 15-3)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

TV: ESPN

DraftKings Line: Iowa -14.5; O/U 163.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the Sweet Sixteen to take on #5 Colorado, who defeated 4th seed Kansas State 63-50 on Sunday. That matchup will take place on Saturday, March 30th in Albany, NY.