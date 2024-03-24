Iowa at Utah: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NIT

March Madness is in full swing with more basketball games to soak in than you could shake a stick at. While the NCAA Tournament rounds out the Round of 32, the NIT is already on to the Sweet Sixteen.

Your Iowa Hawkeyes took home an opening-round victory over the Kansas State Wildcats 91-82 back on Tuesday. Now they hit the road to face off with second seed Utah in a matchup for a trip to the Elite Eight-lite. As the higher seed, the Utes will host for a second straight game after they took down UC Irvine in their first round game 84-75.

Utah won the lone meeting between the two programs to-date. That came way back on December 29th, 1964. The Utes took home a 92-88 victory in that matchup, which was played in LA. The win helped turn things around for a Utah team that’s been struggling down the stretch. The Utes lost three of their four final games, as well seven of their final 11 games during the regular season.

There should be no shortage of scoring in tonight’s matchup. Utah comes into the night averaging 78.2 points per game while Iowa gives up an average of 79.1. The Hawkeyes are scoring nearly 83 points per game on the season while Utah only gives up 72.7 points per game on the year.

Led by 7’ center Branden Carlson, the Utes have plenty of length. Carlson is averaging 17.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game on the season. Utah has a pair of backcourt players also averaging double figures. Gabe Madsen leads the team with 2.5 assists per game while also scoring 13.1 points per game. Deivon Smith rounds out the top three, averaging 12.4 points per game.

The Hawkeyes will need to step up their defensive intensity this evening to emerge victorious. The Utes are shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc on the season, led by the aforementioned Madsen who is hitting nearly 2.5 per game over the last ten. They’ll also need Payton Sandfort to continue his hot ways. Sandfort is putting up 16.7 points per game over the last ten while Josh Dix is averaging nearly 12 points per game in that span.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Sunday, March 24th

Time: 8:00 pm CT

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14, 10-10) at Utah Utes (20-14, 9-11)

Location: Jon M Huntsman Center - Salt Lake City, UT

TV: ESPN2

DraftKings Line: Utah -5; O/U 165

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of tonight’s matchup will advance to take on South Florida or VCU on March 26 or March 27. If Iowa wins, they’ll return home to host the next round in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Here’s a look at the full NIT bracket through the first round.