1 Iowa vs #16 Holy Cross: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the Women’s NCAA Tournament

March is in full swing and we’ve already seen loads of madness on the men’s side. Since the NCAA Tournament tipped off on Thursday, we’ve had eight double-digit seeds pull off first round upsets. There have overtime games, buzzer beaters and huge comebacks.

On the women’s side, there’s been a bit less madness. Through day one of the women’s tournament, there’s been just one upset. That came at the hands of #11 Middle Tennessee State, which knocked off #6 Louisville. But we’ve also seen Iowa State overcome a 20-point deficit thanks to a 40-burger from Audi Crooks and plenty of other forms of madness.

Now it’s Iowa’s turn to start their quest for a second consecutive Final Four as they play host to 16th-seed Holy Cross in their opener in Iowa City today. The Hawkeyes are hoping to keep the current trend going and avoid any madness until they get to Cleveland for the Final Four.

The Crusaders come into the day at 21-12 overall after winning the Patriot League and winners of their last five games, as well as seven of their last eight. Holy Cross thrashed UT Martin 72-45 in the First Four matchup on Thursday to earn the spot in today’s game.

Led by senior Bronach Power-Cassidy of Dublin, Ireland, the Crusaders boast three players averaging double figures on the season. Power-Cassidy leads the way at 16.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, followed by fellow guard Cara McCormack at 10.9 points per game and forward Janelle Allen at 10.1 ppg.

Power-Cassidy is the heart and soul of this Holy Cross squad. She was named the Patriot League Scholar Athlete of the Year and All Patriot League First Teamer was voted the MVP of the PL for the second consecutive season.

The Crusaders are averaging 62.7 points per game on the season, well below the 71.9 points Iowa is giving up per contest. They’ll need to top both of those figures today if they want to keep up with the Hawkeyes, who average 92.8 points per game on the season.

Here are the details for today’s matchup.

Date: Saturday, March 23rd

Time: 2:00 pm CT

Matchup: #16 Holy Cross Crusaders (21-12, 11-7) at #1 Iowa Hawkeyes (29-4, 15-3)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

TV: ABC (Pete Sousa, Jess Settles)

DraftKings Line: Iowa -37.5; O/U 157

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

The winner of today’s matchup will advance to the round of 32 to take on the winner of #8 West Virginia and #9 Princeton on Monday, March 25th. WVU and Princeton face off at 4:30pm today on ESPN2.