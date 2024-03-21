Iowa Basketball: Hawkeye PG Dasonte Bowen Enters Transfer Portal

As the Iowa Hawkeyes prepare to continue their NIT run on Saturday with a trip to second seed Utah, they’ll be doing so with one less member of the team.

On Monday afternoon, sophomore point guard Dasonte Bowen announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal with three years to play out his two years of remaining eligibility.

Bowen came to Iowa City as a 3-star guard out of Boston’s Brewster Academy. During his two seasons on campus, he played in 51 games, starting nine. At 6’3”, he had length Iowa hasn’t found at the point guard spot elsewhere.

But he saw his playing time eaten into as head coach Fran McCaffery mixed and matched at the guard spots, often opting for combo guards such as Josh Dix or Tony Perkins to run the point. The addition of freshman Brock Harding into the mix made minutes even tighter.

Down the stretch, Bowen ultimately got dinged up and missed Iowa’s final eight games with a knee injury that will require surgery. He hasn’t played for the Hawkeyes since a Valentines Day loss at Maryland.

Bowen leaves Iowa City averaging 3.7 points and 1.2 assists on 11.4 minutes per game for his career. As a sophomore, he averaged 4.4 points and 2 assists on 13.5 minutes per game.

The departure leaves Iowa with only 10 scholarship players for 2024 as things stand today. Thats a fluid number as the aforementioned Perkins may opt to return for his COVID year. Conversely, junior Payton Sandfort is likely to test the NBA waters and may well depart early. It’s also possible we see further departures from this roster, which now finds itself in need of another guard via the transfer portal this spring.

As things currently stand, Iowa will return the aforementioned Harding and Dix in the backcourt to go with wings Pryce and Payton Sandfort. In the front court, the Hawkeyes return sophomores-to-be Ladji Dembele and Owen Freeman, as well as Even Brauns, who was placed on scholarship for this year and is expected to take his COVID season next year. Riley Mulvey is also poised to return. Iowa brings in forwards Cooper Koch and Chris Tadjo as freshmen for 2025-2026.

Best of luck to Dasonte Bowen as he moves to the next part of his career.