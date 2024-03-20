Sky Peeping Through

I know she didn’t want to do it. It was the last thing we could’ve ever planned for. But life comes at you fast and here we were, three months after taking home our second daughter, walking back into a hospital hand-in-hand. Only this time it was for something much more daunting and potentially, much more sinister.

We jumped into an elevator with doctors and nurses all buzzing about their days. One complained that they didn’t have the right shoes on. This was something I could understand - I don’t think I had the right shoes on either because if I did we’d just walk ourselves right out of here. We tucked ourselves silently in the corner and stared at nothing. The only reason we both snapped out of the trance was the “ding” of the elevator telling us it was our time to get out and face the music.

The lobby was filled with people of all ages and creeds. Not one person looked like the next. But they were all there facing the same enemy. You could tell by the looks on their faces which ones were in the thick of it and which ones were gainfully headed towards a sweet end (they were the ones indulging in the snacks and gossiping with the nurses that they knew by name). It did make me happy to see that two or three of those patients had that kind of relationship with the staff.

It also kind of made me sick to my stomach when I inevitably thought about how many times they must have been there to get to that level of banter.

We checked in and my wife answered more questions than I could keep count of and we once again tucked ourselves into the corner of the waiting room. We made small talk about potentially selling our house and how cute our oldest daughter was during breakfast. We even talked about Caitlin Clark and Selection Sunday. Anything to take our minds off of what was about to happen. Anything to take our minds off of Yolanda who was having a full blown and loud conversation about her sister and her failing marriage for the entire room to hear.

Apparently someone owes someone A LOT of alimony.

My wife and I continue to trade glances at each other and laugh at the absurdity of it all. I look around the room and connect with a few others in the waiting room that are obviously thinking the same thing as we are...

“How is this real life?”

And we mean it in more ways than one.

Time is ticking by slowly. My phone is blowing up with text messages and emails from work. We are 30-minutes past our appointment time now and I can’t help but wonder why doctors even bother with appointments beyond the start of their day. They never hit them and we all have to suffer in the waiting room listening to Yolanda or a television that ALWAYS has “The View” on.

I know it’s not their fault. We just want more answers instead of MORE small talk and MORE eye rolls at Yolanda who literally doesn’t give a shit that 12-other people are listening to her absurd conversation.

I wonder how often she’s here and how often she has these types of conversations.

My wife switches seats after a nice old man (who had obviously been there a long, long time because he was passed out) finally got the wake up call to go home. He tells us he was in the middle of a nice dream. What a lucky guy because if he was having to listen to Yolanda I don’t think he’d be as chipper.

As she sits down, I notice for the first time a painting above her head. It’s a tree with no leaf's and streaks of yellow and orange pushing through the limbs. A little plaque next to it reads “Sky peeping through”. I don’t like this painting. In fact, I wish it wasn’t there. I wish that it was just a grey, bare wall, just like the rest of the waiting room.

It’s not that I don’t like the painting. But context is key here. If it was in a coffee shop, I would probably think to myself what I always do when I see paintings “How do those people do that with just paint?” and then move on.

But in here? It’s just too wishful and almost so direct that it’s ominous.

Look at all this sunshine just making it through this dead tree! Life reborn! Everything is a-ok!

Screw that painting.

I look back and I can visually see my wife getting caught up in her thoughts about what's about to happen. I think about telling her about how much I hate that painting and that I’m seriously considering asking the nice lady at the front desk if I can buy it so I can throw it in my firepit.

But I know that wont help. So I smile at her and give her a nod that I hoped she’d understand as “we’ll be ok”.

We are finally called on - just an hour and twenty minutes past our appointment time for those keeping track at home. We are guided slowly (and I mean slowwwwwwwwwwly) to the very back of the office. We pass rooms and chairs and people as we go. It was like a real life Imperial Death March. I started to hum the tune in my head while picturing our nurse as Grand Moff Tarkin.

SAVE US OBI WAN KENOBI.

Finally we get to our holding cell, I mean room and inside of it, it looks like a “HOSTEL” movie. There are so many utensils and needles and it smells and looks way too sterile. There is a giant man in his doctors garb, mask and glasses who doesn’t speak lurking over a tray of cardboard cutouts in the corner. The bubbly surgeon we came to see greets us and waves my wife into the directors chair. There’s also a dude in scrubs and Hokas hovering around aimlessly that seems more interested in talking about golf than what’s happening in front of him.

And then of course there’s Grand Moff, I mean our nurse who tells me to sit in a chair off to the side and to not move a muscle.

Ok, she didn’t tell me not to move, but it felt like like that.

Within seconds my wife is sitting in the hot seat and everyone with a badge was ready to jump right in. Thank god my wife is who she is, because she stopped everyone in their tracks while I sat in my seat frozen thinking this was all part of the plan that I just wasn’t privy to.

“What exactly are we doing here?”

Bubbly surgeon responded confused, “Oh were you not told how this would go?”

“I thought this was a consultation and then we’d take a sample at the very end?”

“Yeah we can do all of that at the same time!”

So they marched on. Needles and questions and answers and even a few laughs along the way (not from me, but my wife seemed to enjoy a few of the responses about bubbly surgeons kids). You can tell they’ve done this before and that somehow brings a calm over me. I could feel my eyes go back to their normal gaze. I felt the color return back to my face.

A few minutes later we were on our way, hand-in-hand, back towards the waiting room where there was a new couple sitting under the “Sky Peeping Through” painting I still couldn’t help but want to rip off the wall and throw into the Delaware River just a few minutes down the road.

“And now we wait...”

“And now we wait....”

“How is your neck and throat? That looked awful!”

“Did you watch the whole thing?”

“The wholeeeeeeeee thing. That was pretty wild.”

“It actually wasn’t that bad.”

“I don’t understand your pain tolerance.”

“This is why I’m stronger than you.”

If only you knew. If only you knew how strong I think you are.

How lost we’d be without that strength. Without that resolve. Without your ability to break it all down and set course despite the storm.

As our car pulled into valet and we started to walk towards it, a man walked by and did a double take. I could tell he was looking at my hat.

“Go Hawks!”

“Go Hawks!”

We both smiled and nodded and as he walked into that cancer building to face whatever he was going to face and as we got into our car awaiting the results from the biopsy they just performed on my wife, I thought to myself that maybe there was a little bit of that sky peeping through afterall.

How else could you explain three people, all with different stories and pasts and futures that are also all connected by one little Fred Flintstone looking bird. Connected by one special little place that somehow could spark a little sense of joy, pride and happiness despite the natural feelings of tension and unease.

As we drove off to a lunch spot where we could grab a beer, I remember thinking to myself that I finally got the true meaning behind “It’s Great to be a Hawkeye”. It’s knowing that we have that sense of stability engrained in all of us as we travel through a world full of obstacles.

Go Hawks.

Go Hawks.

Go Hawks.