Iowa 87, Northwestern 80: Dix carries Hawkeyes in Wildcats’ first Big Ten home loss

The Iowa Hawkeyes (18-12, 10-9) took down the Northwestern Wildcats (20-9, 11-7) 87-80 in the ‘cats first home loss of the Big Ten season. The Hawkeyes continue to play their best basketball at the right time, with Josh Dix leading the way with 24 points on 9/13 shooting and Payton Sandfort adding 23 on 7/14.

The Hawkeyes were money down the stretch, as they made 8 of their last 9 shots to maintain distance over Northwestern. Neither team missed a shot in the final 3:27, as they combined for 10/10 shooting alongside 3 Sandfort FTs. Patrick McCaffery put the nail in the coffin with a three pointer with 41 seconds left to give Iowa a seven point lead.

The win gives Iowa another Quad 1 victory, a number which fluctuates daily given Minnesota’s flirtation with the arbitrary line of 75, which demarcates a road victory as Q1.

Josh Dix continues incredible run of play

It marked his third straight game over 20 points and it felt like every basket he had was especially big. He had 16 points in the second half and got the scoring going in the frame with a corner three to give Iowa the lead. Another three 90 seconds later gave put the Hawks up 3, a lead they would never relinquish despite the game of runs which ensued.

Part of the reason the lead never dwindled was because of Dix’s shotmaking. He shut off Northwestern’s water thrice when they cut the lead to 3 or 4 in the final 10 minutes of the game. Just sensational play, which was somewhere Iowa struggled earlier in the conference season.

Great shooting from deep propelled team early

The Hawkeyes made their first four three pointers as they built an early 8 point lead. Though they went the ensuing six minutes missing all six attempts from range - generally GREAT looks that just didn’t drop - the shooting returned (they made four of their next five) as they ended the half down one.

While the Hawks were on fire from three, it never felt like they fell in love with it. The offense stagnated into a game of iso-ball for a stretch as they missed multiple shots around the rim (Tony Perkins missed dunk felt like a bit of misfortune Iowa basketball rarely overcomes) but they did. Dix made his jumper after Iowa corralled the miss on that play and then Iowa missed just one shot the rest of the way.

Fran rides starters in second half

Part of the reason the game felt close was Fran continuing his relatively deep rotation in a must win game on the road. Brock Harding, Ladji Dembele, & Pryce Sandfort all had their cracks at playing time but did not make all that big an impact in the first half as Northwestern made a run with that group on the floor.

Dembele got second half playing time by way of Owen Freeman foul trouble but he was pretty much the only starter who came off the floor. Dix, Perkins, & Sandfort had 20 minutes each in the second half and Ben Krikke had 19.

In a game where Wildcat starters, already down two tonight, continued to drop like flies (big man Matt Nicholson came up with an ankle injury running down the court and Boo Buie hurt his wrist trying to draw a charge on McCaffery), the talent gap was clear among the top 5 of each team. Buie’s heroics kept them afloat - 6/7 on threes for 27 points - but the Hawkeyes proved too much in their biggest game of the season.

“What the heck?” stat of the night

The reason the Big Ten Network continued to flex Northwestern’s 8-0 home record in conference play was because the one loss they had in the 15 prior contests was to Chicago State, rated 302nd according to KenPom.

Next up: a well deserved week off before hosting Illinois on Sunday, March 10th at 6p CT