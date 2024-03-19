Iowa 91, Kansas State 82: Sandfort & Krikke move Hawkeyes along in NIT

The Iowa Hawkeyes (19-14) backed up Fran McCaffery’s desire to play in the NIT with a wire-to-wire victory against the Kansas State Wildcats (19-15), 91-82. All season, when the Hawks have played well, they’ve been a joy to watch. Tonight was one final [guaranteed] night for this bunch to spark joy.

The spark for the Hawkeyes was Payton Sandfort, who’s been great since the end of January but an absolute flamethrower of late. His 30 points on 9/14 shooting were the 6th time in 8 games where he scored over 20 points. He started out with 3 quick three-pointers in 3:16 to build the early lead. He was fouled on his next three point attempt and made 2 of 3 free throws for Iowa to go up 13-8, with Sandfort scoring 11 of those points.

He continued to pace Iowa’s offense, scoring 6 points of an 8-2 run to get the Hawks up 22-12. His three pointer with 12:36 left in the frame was his final basket of the half as the Wildcats switched up defense on him - they used smaller guards to face guard him - until he made one last three with 40 seconds left to send Iowa into the half with a 50-39 lead.

Of the 25 points between Payton Sandfort baskets, 9 were FTs in a half where Iowa went 15/21 from the line. Kansas State fouled a bunch!

Coming out of half, it was clear the Wildcats were not going to let Sandfort continue finding open looks and Iowa’s offense struggled as a result.

Enter Ben Krikke.

The transfer big had struggled late for Iowa but did all he could to keep his collegiate basketball career alive. He was as active as he’d been all season with 24 points and 11 rebounds on 9/15 shooting.

His first layups in the second half bookended a 10-0 KSU run (Dai Dai Ames got it going from deep) to keep Iowa’s lead above water. Iowa continued to build the lead behind Krikke (and a Ladji Dembele three!), getting it to 72-60 before suffering a 4:07 drought allowed the Wildcats to cut into it.

Out of a timeout, Ben Krikke got a clean layup to get Iowa’s offense back on tracks. Another Krikke layup & Sandfort three pushed Iowa’s lead to 79-70. Two minutes later, Krikke’s three - his first since January 2nd - more or less put the nail in the coffin of the Wildcats as the lead never got inside eight for the final 3:49 of the game.

Full Tony Perkins Experience tonight

Perhaps the best part of Tony Perkins tonight was the stuff we didn’t see because his offensive statline is ... spotty. 8 assists? Pretty good! 3 Turnovers...not ideal. 4/12 shooting? Meh...But 2 steals!

But we also got a stellar performance on Kansas State’s best player, Tylor Perry. The Wildcat guard scored just 8 points but it came on an inefficient 2/13 shooting.

All-in-all, Perkins did well to rectify the inconsistency he has displayed for the last handful of games. Too often he has allowed his shot not dropping or fouls not being called in his favor to bring the team down. That didn’t happen tonight. 6 of his assists came in the second half. He fed Patrick McCaffery against my better judgment for a pair of Pat’s YOLO drives which resulted in 4 points late in the first half.

Hawks take advantage of early free throw disparity

Iowa’s offense functions incredibly well when fouls are being called. They got plenty of them in the first half (15/21) as they dried up in the second (7/9) with refs doing their best to even out the game. It was a beaut of a box score, as the foul disparity was just 20-17 and the Wildcats had their chance at the charity stripe in the second half. They just went 5/13 in the frame.

Short bench will need to length

If Iowa has to go to Utah (currently leading 46-40 at half) they will have to leverage their bench a smidge more, as Perkins and Josh Dix played 38 and 30 minutes, respectively. Dix, in particular, looked gassed down the stretch before sinking two free throws and making Iowa’s final basket on the night.

When Iowa’s offense stagnated in the second half, it seemed tailor-made for a few Brock Harding minutes to spark the O with his propensity to find the open man, especially Owen Freeman. Freeman had an inconsistent night as he struggled in the post against KSU’s size.

Next up: at Utah or vs. UC-Irvine on Saturday or Sunday