Hawks in the NFL: Free Agency Edition

NFL free agency is still ongoing but the dust has mostly settled during the legal tampering period (I love the phrasing of that, legal tampering period. As if teams aren’t lining these deals up beforehand. I love the absurdity of the NFL). Several former Iowa players inked new deals with their current teams, while others moved on to new locales. Let’s take a look back at the week that was!

Alaric Jackson

Let’s start in Los Angeles, where the Rams placed a restricted free agent second round tender on Jackson. If Jackson were to land with another team, it means that the Rams would receive a second round pick as compensation (remember - Jackson was undrafted). That would be a nice haul for the Rams. If Jackson stays, and all signs seem to point toward him staying in Los Angeles, he’d make a cool $4.89 million next season. Not bad for an undrafted player. He started 15 games at left tackle last year, and has made 21 starts over the last two seasons. The guy is going to make a lot of money beyond this really nice pay day next season.

Desmond King

King returned to Houston mid-season last year and had a resurgence with the Texans, finishing with 47 tackles and a sack as Houston made the postseason. King will return to the Texans for another year, signing a 1-year deal worth $1.8 million. The deal can reach a maximum value of $2.2 million.

The Texans are finalizing a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Desmond King with a maximum value of $2.2 million. pic.twitter.com/Yfsnz98XOt — Hawks in the NFL (@HawkeyesNfl) March 11, 2024

AJ Epenesa

Also staying with his current team is Epenesa. The fourth-year defensive end re-signs with Buffalo on a 2-year contract worth $12 million. $10.6 of the $12 million is guaranteed money.

Noah Fant

Another player staying with his current employer is Noah Fant. The big tight end, sent to Seattle as part of the disastrous Russell Wilson deal - more on that momentarily - will stay in the Emerald City on a 2-year deal worth a reported $21 million. Not bad for a guy that doesn’t seem to fit with the Seahawks. He was barely featured last season, ending the campaign with just 32 receptions for 414 yards and no touchdowns.

The #Seahawks are re-signing tight end Noah Fant to a two-year, $21 million deal, per source.



Fant is still only 26 and now gets a big payday on the contract negotiated by his agents @AthletesFirst pic.twitter.com/UNlRnIUdo1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Geno Stone

One player on the move is Geno Stone. Stone was a revelation for the Ravens last year, finishing the season with 7 interceptions as they made the AFC title game. It was the highest number of interceptions from a Ravens player since Ed Reed had 8 in 2010. Stone is on the move, however, and to a division rival in Cincinnati. Stone, a seventh-round pick, signed a 2-year $15 million deal, with a $6 million signing bonus.

Josey Jewell

The big winner from an Iowa point of view was the Outlaw. Jewell leaves Denver for the...well, whatever you want to call the situation in Carolina. Jewell joins the Panthers on a 3-year, $22.75 million contract, including a $7 million signing bonus. Helluva deal for Jewell. The Panthers are weird but this is a good pickup for them.

Still - this is where he’s going. From Luke Combs...

.@Panthers WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!? No first round pick for McCaffrey a few years back and now none for Burns?!?! Are we just fire bombing the whole team here or what? I usually don’t comment on these kinds of things but it’s just becoming slow torture at this point. — Luke Combs (@lukecombs) March 12, 2024

YIKES.

Ihmir Smith-Marsette

A new corner is developing here. Panthers corner? We now have two Hawks in Charlotte as ISM stays with the Panthers on a 1-year contract worth $970,000. ISM had a solid year in Carolina last year, scoring twice as the Panthers went 2-15. Again - YIKES.

Casey Kreiter

Lastly, Casey Kreiter stays in New York as the Giants long snapper. This will be Kreiter’s fifth year with the Giants. The deal, per Spotrac, has a base salary of $1,152,500, and a signing bonus of $167,500.

Reports: We have agreed to terms with long snapper Casey Kreiter



: https://t.co/tM7rqvOU3M pic.twitter.com/3Caa57oIFI — New York Giants (@Giants) March 10, 2024

George Kittle and Brandon Scherff

I lump these two together, as they restructured their contracts with San Francisco and Jacksonville, respectively. Kittle signed a 5-year, $75 million contract in 2020, which would come with a cap hit of $21.956 million this season. The restructure frees up over $10 million in cap space for the 49ers. Kittle still has a restructure bonus of over $12 million, per Spotrac.

Scherff, meanwhile, restructures his deal that fully guarantees his salary this year at $15 million.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and right guard Brandon Scherff have agreed to a restructured contract that will fully guarantee Scherff's $15 million salary this season. pic.twitter.com/Gc0tDxVUuA — Hawks in the NFL (@HawkeyesNfl) March 11, 2024

Broncos Corner

