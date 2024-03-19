Iowa vs Kansas State: How to Watch the Hawkeyes in the NIT

The Iowa Hawkeyes saw an up and down season come to an end less than ten days ago when they fell flat against the Illinois Fighting Illini on senior day. The loss broke a two game winning streak as Iowa had won four of their prior five with the only other loss coming on the road to the aforementioned Illini.

While that loss wasn’t the final nail coffin for Iowa’s NCAA Tournament hopes, it made their first round Big Ten Tournament matchup with Ohio State a de facto playoff game for the two programs hoping to make the NCAA Tournament. Of course, for a second straight game, the Hawkeyes came out flat and were unable to claw their way back against the Buckeyes. For their part, OSU suffered the same fate the next day against... Illinois.

As a result, the Hawkeyes now find themselves out of the NCAA Tournament and poised to host an opening round NIT game tonight.

Iowa will take on the Kansas State Wildcats, who themselves fell short in the Big 12 Tournament as they had an opportunity to knock off Iowa State for a second time in a week and make their case for the NCAA. As it stands, the Wildcats ended their season at 19-14 on the year and now looking to take down a different foe from Iowa.

Kansas State enters the night with just two road wins on the year (at LSU and at West Virginia), the most recent of which came more than two months ago. The Wildcats and Hawkeyes play two different brands of basketball. The former comes in at 257th nationally, averaging 71.9 points per game, while giving up 70.5 ppg. The Wildcats emphasis defense, ranking 29th nationally in 3-point FG defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 30.7% from deep. They’re 31st in total FG defense at 40.8% allowed from the field.

Iowa, of course, is much more offense-oriented. The Hawkeyes come into the night 19th in the nation, averaging 82.9 points per game. Sadly, they’re giving up 79 points per game and are allowing 8 made threes per game from opponents.

Look for Kansas State’s Tylor Perry to take advantage. He leads the Wildcats in scoring at 15.5 points per game while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc. He’s joined by forward Arthur Kaluma, who was also named honorable mention All-Big 12, averaging 14.7 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game.

Tonight marks the 9th meeting all-time between Iowa and Kansas State. While the series is currently tied at 4-4, Iowa holds a 3-1 advantage in games played in Iowa City and has won the last two meetings, including the 2008 meeting in Las Vegas under then head coach Todd Lickliter.

Here are the details for tonight’s matchup.

Date: Tuesday, March 19th

Time: 8:00 pm CT

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats (19-14, 8-10) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-10)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena - Iowa City, IA

TV: ESPN (Pete Sousa, Jess Settles)

DraftKings Line: Iowa -4.5; O/U 152.5

