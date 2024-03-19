Breaking Down Iowa’s (Surprisingly Tough) Path to the Final Four

After months of fierce competition and intense anticipation, the Iowa women’s basketball team is finally ready to make another run in the NCAA Tournament. Fresh off their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship, Iowa was bestowed a #1 seed and placed in the Albany 2 region. While Iowa will have the luxury of playing its first two games at home, the Hawkeyes will need to win two neutral site games in Albany’s MVP Arena to make a repeat trip to the Final Four.

Being a #1 seed is an extremely coveted honor, and for good reason. Brackets are typically set up for #1 seeds to do well in the tournament, with their opening games being played against cannon fodder and their second-round games against #8 or #9 seeds that, while usually dangerous, have a very low win rate. Throughout the history of the women’s NCAA Tournament, more than half of the #1 seeds have made the Final Four, and over 80% of tournaments have seen between two and four #1 seeds make the Final Four, including last year when two #1 seeds (South Carolina and Virginia Tech) joined Iowa and LSU as the last teams standing. Given that Iowa was ranked as the second-highest #1 seed behind only the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks, it stands to reason that Iowa would have been given a relatively manageable path to the Final Four.

However, one look at Iowa’s bracket shows that this is far from the case. Iowa’s region is absolutely loaded with championship-caliber talent and teams uniquely poised to give the Hawkeyes a challenge should they find themselves matched up against them. While neither of Iowa’s potential opening opponents are likely to give the Hawkeyes much of a scare, they will face one of two intriguing foes in either West Virginia or Princeton. The Mountaineers are full of small, quick guards who pester opponents on defense and rank second in the NCAA in steals per game with 13.9, and their disruptive style of play could make them a headache for the Hawkeyes. However, there is a decent chance the Mountaineers, who appear to be overlooking their first round opponent with their head coach already trash talking Caitlin Clark, could find themselves denied the matchup with the Hawkeyes they crave thanks to a dangerous Princeton team that lost only four games this season en route to winning both the regular season and conference tournament in the Ivy League. Princeton has one of the best defenses in college basketball, holding opponents to only 56 points per game. However, the Tigers, who are allowing opponents to shoot an NCAA-high 38% on three pointers this season, may be ill-equipped to handle a Hawkeye squad that hits more threes per game than anyone in college basketball.

While Iowa’s path to the Sweet Sixteen is fairly manageable, things get significantly more difficult from that point on. The Hawkeyes’ most likely opponents in the third tournament game are #4 seed Kansas State, who has beaten Iowa twice in the past two seasons (including once earlier this year), and #5 Colorado, who played a competitive game against Iowa in this same round last season. Both teams are familiar with Iowa from their previous games and will boast a significant size advantage in the post thanks to Kansas State’s 6’6” star center Ayoka Lee and Colorado’s imposing Aaronette Vonleh. Both teams also have much stronger pedigree than their seed would indicate. Each was ranked in the top three of the AP poll at various points this season and has proven capable of winning big games, including Colorado’s 92-78 neutral site win over defending champion LSU in their season opener and Kansas State’s wins over both Iowa and fellow #1 seed Texas. Iowa is certainly capable of beating either of these teams; Iowa defeated Kansas State in a neutral site rematch after losing to them at home earlier this season, and the Hawkeyes knocked Colorado out of the tournament last year. But both teams will enter the game believing they can best Iowa (especially Kansas State), and neither will be intimidated by the specter of Caitlin Clark. Hawkeye fans may find themselves rooting for Drake (the #12 seed in this bracket) to pull a few upsets and knock these opponents out, though even the Bulldogs have played competitive games against Iowa in recent years.

If Iowa manages to make the Elite Eight, they will likely face off against either LSU (who memorably and somewhat controversially defeated Iowa in last year’s national championship) or UCLA, a team that spent much of the season ranked #2 in the country. LSU, which returns stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson from last year’s championship squad, has arguably improved its top-end talent after snagging stars transfers Aneesah Morrow and Haily Van Lith during the offseason. While the Tigers have been tested by their lack of depth at times and have often fallen struggled to gel as a tam thanks to their surplus of big egos, they still possess a combination of size, athleticism, and championship pedigree that Iowa has not faced all season, and are one of the few teams in the field that will happily go bucket for bucket with Iowa and believe they can win even if they get sucked in to playing at the Hawkeyes’ pace. Meanwhile, UCLA’s 6’7” center Lauren Betts would be an immense challenge for Iowa to contain in the post and is skilled enough defensively to disrupt the Hawkeyes’ interior offense. UCLA rebounds extremely well, shoots efficiently, and denies their opponents easy two-point opportunities. Even if Iowa manages to avoid UCLA or LSU due to upsets in their region, their other most likely opponents include Louisville (who Iowa beat in the Elite Eight last season) and Creighton (who upset the Hawkeyes in the Round of 32 in 2022), two programs who also have significant history with Lisa Bluder’s squad and will be playing with a chip on their shoulders. So much for the tournament committee creating an easy pathway for their most marketable player to make the Final Four!

While Iowa’s road to the Final Four is undoubtedly daunting, the Hawkeyes have one significant advantage over the rest of the teams in their region: they don’t have to play against Caitlin Clark. The teams mentioned earlier in this article believe they have what it takes to knock Clark off her pedestal, and many have been preparing since before the start of the season for chance to do so in front of a national audience. However, the same can be said about nearly every opponent Clark and the Hawkeyes have faced this year, all of whom have given Iowa their absolute best shot, and most of whom have been sent home with their tail between their legs. Iowa has played under a microscope that is virtually unprecedented in women’s college basketball history and has still managed to navigate the hype, hostile crowds, and media circus en route to a #1 seed. For every team that thinks its size can pose a mismatch for Iowa’s post players, their centers will also have to find a way to keep up with Hannah Stuelke in the fast break or chase Iowa’s sharpshooters around the perimeter. For teams like LSU who have relied on iso-ball and their superior athleticism to win games this year, they will have to confront a squad in Iowa who not only has a star capable of outshining theirs, but also plays as part of a cohesive team rather than the collection of individuals the Tigers have occasionally resembled this season. If any team is prepared for a bracket as challenging as this one, it is the Hawkeyes.

A repeat trip to the Final Four was always going to be a tall order; making it once is an extremely difficult task, and doing so twice in a row is an uphill battle for even the best programs. Iowa’s odds of making the Final Four and contending for another national championship certainly aren’t helped by the makeup of its regional, which easily presents the most difficult path any #1 seed will face this season. But before picking against Iowa due to their impossibly challenging bracket, remember this: all things are possible when Caitlin Clark has the basketball.