Iowa Basketball: Hawkeyes to Host Kansas State in NIT

While most eyes were focused on the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday, the Iowa men’s team knew heading into the day their name would not be called after falling short in a 90-78 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. But the day wasn’t without waiting and watching as the Hawkeyes were eying an invite to the NIT Tournament.

On Sunday night, with Hawkeye Nation’s focus turned to the Women’s NCAA Tournament selection show and Iowa’s tough draw in Albany Region 2, the Iowa men heard their name called for the NIT. Your Iowa Hawkeyes earned a 3 seed and are poised to host the Kansas State Wildcats in round one.

The matchup is scheduled for 8pm CT on Tuesday, March 19th inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It’s a brutal start time for a program searching for a bump in attendance. Historically, Iowa fans have shown out loud and proud to host post-season play, but an 8pm start for a mid-week game proves another hurdle for a team struggling to fill seats. The game will be broadcast on ESPN for those opting to stay home.

Tuesday will mark Iowa’s ninth appearance in the NIT and the first since 2017. The Hawkeyes are 10-8 all-time in the tournament and finished as runner-up back in 2013. They’ll be facing a Wildcat program that has been to seven prior NIT tournaments with a 6-8 all-time record. Kansas State hasn’t been to the NIT since 2009.

Kansas State enters the tournament with a 19-14 overall record, 8-10 in Big 12 play. The Wildcats closed their season losers of three of their final five games and six of their last ten. However, they ended the regular season with a 65-58 win over #6 Iowa State and won their Big 12 Tournament opener over Texas before losing to the Cyclones in the quarterfinals.

The winner of Tuesday’s matchup will advance to meet the winner of 2 seed Utah and UC Irvine. Tickets are currently on sale for $20 for adults and $10 for students and youth. You can purchase them here.

Here’s a look at the full NIT bracket.