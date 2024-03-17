Iowa Women’s Basketball Selected as 1 seed in Albany 2 bracket

A week removed from winning the Big Ten Tournament title for the third year in a row, the Iowa Hawkeyes were selected as a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1992.

The Hawkeyes will host the first and second rounds in Carver and face the winner of a First Four matchup between Holy Cross and UT Martin. From there, they would play the winner of 8 seed West Virginia vs. 9 seed Princeton.

Iowa’s region beyond this is loaded…and familiar. Just look at this:

It’s about to get bloody, folks, but it’s gonna be fun. We got more basketball to play in Carver.

Let’s Get ready for a run ride. GO HAWKS!