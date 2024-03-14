Ohio State 90, Iowa 78: Dried Up

In a season where the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-14, 10-10) never really seemed to have their feet under them, they played another game on a slip-and-slide in a loss to the blistering Ohio State Buckeyes (20-12, 9-11), 90-78.

Somehow the Hawkeyes never let the game get out of reach in the first half, despite OSU racing to a quick 10-2 lead behind a couple Bruce Thornton three-pointers. Payton Sandfort, as he seemed to do all season, was the guy who plugged his finger in the boat and kept Iowa afloat with three quick three pointers and an assist to Patrick McCaffery to tie it up at 15. He led the way with 19 points and 6 rebounds.

Unfortunately, that was the closest the Hawkeyes were the rest of the game as a 10-2 run once again eliminated any momentum and the Hawks were forced to play uphill the rest of the way. Frankly, they had no business making it a game as long as they did - the Buckeyes shot 60.7% in the first half, including 8/11 from deep - but 7 turnovers allowed Iowa to stick around while shooting over 50% from the floor and deep.

Unfortunately, Ohio State picked up right where they left off - as did Sandfort with a couple early threes - in the second half but Jamison Battle was the best guy on the floor. He scored 11 points in 8 minutes en route to a game high 23 points after going 0/1 in the first half. But the Hawkeyes offense struggled to keep pace, going long stretches of time without a basket.

A key moment happened shortly after OSU extended the lead to 5 points with 15:15 left & Ladji Dembele missed a layup. Josh Dix corralled the rebound and found Sandfort for a clean 3. He missed his shot, as well. From that point forward, Iowa never closed the gap inside of 5 and Sandfort didn’t hit another field goal.

Defensively, OSU just got too many easy looks. Battle lived at the free throw line (9/9 in the frame) alongside hitting shots from all over. Iowa went to a zone look which seemed to give them threw a wrench into their offense a bit but struggled rebounding out of it and lost shooters (Battle) as they could not string together any stops.

Tough end for Tony Perkins

The senior guard scored 13 points on 3/8 shooting but put together one of the more frustrating recent performances in memory. He opened the game with a charge and was never right. He turned it over 6 times. He had another charge when he was clearly playing frustrated and tried to barrel into the lane.

It’s especially frustrating given the growth he had shown throughout the season. He was not always “on” from the field but did well to avoid clunkers throughout much of February. Even in his 3/11 performance against Northwestern, he dished 14 assists to just 2 turnovers. But to go 4/18 in his last two games...not emblematic of his season where he did well to keep Iowa on the rails when it was teetering.

The only guard (Josh Dix had a forgettable night after a great run of play) who really had success was reserve Brock Harding. Though he was only 1/3 on the night, he once again provided a spark in the first half and tallied 5 assists to just 1 turnover.

Bench play the difference

Though Harding helped close the gap, he, Ladji Dembele, & Patrick McCaffery were lapped in points (16) by the Buckeyes’ group. They combined for 37 points including a stunning 11-point performance from Scot Middleton who didn’t miss, including 3 three-pointers. (16 of his last 22 if my math is correct)

Overall, Fran just got too cute by half with the lineups this game. Too many minutes without spacing around Freeman. Two foul jail for both Sandfort and Ben Krikke. Coaching with a lack of urgency that interim head man Jake Diebler clearly had.

On the whole, I thought this was a fine job by Fran this season considering there is no sure-fire first rounder or player of the year candidate. But man...in a game like tonight with everything on the line, really just a lack of urgency from post-early timeout to finish.

Wait and see

There’s almost certainly no way Iowa becomes the 7th Big Ten team in the tournament after losing to fellow bubble watcher OSU (kind of a really good resume they have outside of the sub-.500 conference record!). So we’ll await the location of a likely NIT berth, though there are only 32 teams participating in it.