Bubble Watch: Thursday Afternoon Game Thread

Greetings from snow-covered Denver!

Iowa takes on Ohio State later this evening in a crucial game for both teams, but there are games going on now that deserve our attention.

The Bubble

If you follow Joe Lunardi, you know that in his latest Bracketology, Iowa has slipped to the fourth team in the “Next Four Out” category. It’s kind of confusing, it’s slow to update after it initially appeared that Iowa’s 73-61 loss to Illinois didn’t do a ton of damage, but here we are with Iowa slipping. BracketMatrix also shows Iowa slipping - they’re in the field on just one bracket (as is Ohio State).

Rooting Interests

That means we have a ton of teams in front of us to watch today. We start with Oklahoma - the Sooners are the first team in the last four byes field, but they lost to TCU yesterday so the Sooners wait and see if their name is called on Sunday.

Michigan State has now slipped into Next Four Bye territory too, so their late-season slip has finally caught on. They are currently playing Minnesota and trail at half, 34-32. Great - we have to rely on Minnesota again?? I’m sure that will go well...

Next is our Loser Leaves Town matchups. Seton Hall and St. John’s play this afternoon. Seton Hall is one of the Next Four Bye teams, while St. John’s is in the Last Four In group. Let’s get Seton Hall in so Iowa’s resume remains strong. The other is Pitt-Wake Forest. Someone is eliminated from contention in that game.

Villanova plays Marquette, so if that goes chalk, Nova is out. They’re curiously still hanging around despite being 18-14 and beating DePaul on a last-second 3 last night. No one with 15 losses should be in the tournament, short of winning the conference tournament. I don’t want to live in a world where that sort of profile is getting an at-large bid. Also in that category is Providence. They play Creighton later today. Same as Nova - lose and they’re done.

LSU and Mississippi State are about to tip off. Mississippi State’s late swoon has pushed them toward the bubble after looking to be safe. They are in the Next Four Byes group but they need a win to secure their spot in the field.

Kansas State has now jumped back into the fray after their win over Iowa State to close Big XII play. They play again today and we need Iowa State to win that.

Texas A&M plays Ole Miss again in a rematch of A&M’s rout late in the season. We need Ole Miss to pull through here and send A&M packing.

Virginia plays Boston College in the late ACC game - come on, BC. Please do America a favor and knock UVA out.

Shifting out west, Colorado plays Utah in some Pac-12 After Dark action. I don’t think there is a right answer here - CU is in the Last Four In category, while Utah dropped out of sight with their Oregon slip-ups. That said, we don’t want them jumping back into the fray with a good win over CU...but that sends CU back to the pack. I don’t know. No good answer there.

Tipping at the same time is New Mexico. The Lobos are now out and they play Boise State tonight.

Teams to Root For - Boise State, probably Utah but there’s no great answer there, Boston College, Ole Miss, Iowa State, LSU, Marquette, Creighton, Seton Hall, Minnesota.

Enjoy the games!