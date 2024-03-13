Iowa Hawkeyes Baseball: Growing Pains

In what was thought to be a special baseball season for Rick Heller’s squad, the Iowa 9 has hit a few bumps in the road. At this point, the Hawkeyes sit at 7-9 overall with a weekend series upcoming against Western Illinois in Iowa City. Iowa is looking to replace a few key pieces from last year’s pitching staff. Typically Hellerball starts with quality pitching. Iowa also is known for playing “clean” baseball (with few fielding errors). The Hawkeyes have been getting quality innings from starters Brody Brecht and Cade Obermueller. Marcus Morgan has struggled in his four starts.

Hawkeye Pitching

Brody Brecht is starting out where he left off. Brecht has an ERA of 1.40. In 19 1⁄ 3 innings he has given up just 9 hits. He has struck out 42 and walked 15. Opponents are batting just .132 off of the former Hawkeye football player. Cade Obermueller is 1-1 with an ERA of 1.93. Obermueller definitely looks like he fits in. In 18 2⁄ 3 innings, Cade has allowed 8 hits, struck out 26 batters, and walked 12. Obermueller was recently named the B1G Pitcher of the Week.

Marcus Morgan is 1-2 with an elevated ERA of 7.71. Morgan has been knocked around so far this season. Morgan is an excellent pitcher; he will settle in over his next few starts. The Hawkeyes are trying to develop some depth with their starting pitchers. Justin Hackett has appeared in 2 games, starting 1. Hackett has pitched in just 1 1⁄ 3 innings and has given up 3 runs, but they have all been unearned. Elliot Cadieux-Lanou, a lefty freshman hurler, is 3-1 with an ERA of 9.39. He has appeared in six games, starting three.

The Hawkeyes are sorting out their bullpen. Anthony Watts has one save in his six appearances. Zach Voelker has appeared in eight games. He has an ERA of 8.00 with one save. Ultimately Coach Heller will go with the guys who can throw the ball over the plate. Iowa is known for playing good defense. Give the guys behind you a chance and make the batter put it in play is a saying as old as baseball itself.

Hawkeye Batting

Offensively the Hawkeyes are getting runs across the plate. The Hawks are averaging eight runs a game. If you have followed the team in the past, the leading batters are staples in the Iowa lineup. Sam Peterson is the leading batter; he is hitting .377 and slugging .656. Peterson has four home runs on the season. Raider Tello is back after an excellent year in 2023. Tello is hitting .309 with 3 home runs and 17 RBI. Kyle Huckstorf is Iowa’s only other hitter that is sitting above the .300 mark. Huckstorf is batting .305 (shout out to Miami). Kyle leads the team in home runs (5) and RBI (20).

This Weekend:

The Hawkeyes head home trying to get back on a winning streak. The Hawks are 3-0 at home in the friendly confines of Duane Banks Field.

Friday, March 15 vs Western Illinois 4pm

Saturday, March 16 vs Western Illinois 2pm

Sunday, March 17 vs Western Illinois 1pm

The games can be viewed on B1G+ and heard on the Hawkeye Radio Network.