Five Hawkeyes Earn Big Ten Accolades

The Big Ten announced their postseason awards today and five Hawkeyes took home honors between coaches and media selections.

Leading the way was Owen Freeman. The freshman, who averaged 10.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1 steal per game, took home co-Freshman of the Year honors, splitting the award with Indiana’s Mackenzie Mgbako on the coaches side. Freeman also earned honorable mention All-Big Ten from the coaches, as well as an All-Freshman team spot.

On the media side, Freeman was named as the outright Freshman of the Year while taking home honorable mention honors from the media as well.

Tony Perkins nabbed second-team All-Big Ten from the coaches, but was honorable mention from the media. The senior from Indianapolis averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game.

Payton Sandfort, Iowa’s leading scorer on the year, took home third-team honors from both the coaches and the media. For the year, Sandfort averaged 16.2 points per game, 6.5 rebounds per game, and had 45/37/92 shooting splits. He had the first triple-double in Iowa history February 26 versus Penn State, going for 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Ben Krikke took home the Sportsmanship Award for Iowa and picked up an honorable mention pick from the media. The Valparaiso transfer averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

The last player to earn postseason honors was Josh Dix. The sophomore from Council Bluffs averaged 8.9 points per game on 57/87/44 splits. Those splits are absolutely elite, and he earned this spot on the back of his close to the regular season, averaging 16 points per game over the final six league games as Iowa went 4-2 down the stretch to re-enter the NCAA bubble conversation.

There’s not a ton to complain about here, though Freeman splitting Freshman of the Year chaps my ass a little. He was a 9-time Freshman of the Week this year, which is the second-most all-time in league history. Mgbako averaged 12.2 points per game this year, which is a hair more than Freeman, but Freeman laps him in rebounding and Freeman also averaged nearly 2 blocks a game. At least the media gave the award outright to Freeman. I think Sandfort could have had a second-team shout, but those players are all pretty closely packed together statistically, and a player like Keisei Tominaga (second-team by the media) played on a team that went 12-8 versus Iowa’s 10-10.