Bubble Watch: Not Great, Not Terrible

Well...Iowa’s bubble life went mostly to plan on Saturday, but Sunday was tough, so there is more work to do for the Hawks heading to the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis Minneapolis.

Before we dive into the bubble movement around the Hawks, let’s recap Iowa’s position. The most important piece of the puzzle was, of course, Iowa’s Sunday tilt with Illinois. That did not go Iowa’s way, as the Hawks were held to a season-low 61 points in a 73-61 loss. After falling down by as many as 21, the Hawks got back in the game, cutting the lead to 5 in the second half, but they couldn’t get over the hump.

Here’s Iowa’s team sheet after the loss:

On it’s face, the loss doesn’t completely crush Iowa’s NCAA hopes. The loss dropped Iowa from 57 to 60 in NET, which isn’t a calamity. Iowa still has 3 Quad 1 wins, over Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Northwestern.

Good news - as stated, Iowa’s NCAA hopes aren’t completely dashed by the loss. We knew a 3-1 close to the regular season would be a great scenario for Iowa, 2-2 wasn’t great but wasn’t terrible, and anything less than that meant they’d have to win the conference tournament. So they’re still alive without having to win the conference tournament. They also have Illinois in their path again, one more Quad 1 opportunity. Bad news - they play Ohio State first and the Buckeyes are perhaps the hottest team in the league this side of Purdue, having gone 5-1 since the firing of Chris Holtmann. As you will see below, Ohio State still has a faint NCAA shot, at least if you follow Joe Lunardi. Also bad news - sure, it’s a Quad 1 shot, but Illinois is just a bad matchup for Iowa. At least we know the math - Iowa has to win Thursday. A win Thursday would be another good Quad 2 win. Then it’s all to play for Friday against the Illini. Lose Thursday, though, and Iowa is NIT-bound.

The Bubble

Iowa’s loss dropped them a little in Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. It’s not a back-breaking drop, but it’s a drop nonetheless. Lunardi’s last tweeted update was from Sunday morning, and that has Iowa as the second team out.

His currently Braketology story on ESPN, however, now has Iowa as the fourth team out. Iowa is behind Villanova, New Mexico, and Texas A&M. The Hawkeyes remain in the field in 15 brackets on BracketMatrix. So again, Iowa’s still lurking despite the loss Sunday night.

Rooting Interests

As noted, Saturday started well for Iowa. UCONN defeated Providence, 74-60, which has Providence sliding down brackets. Creighton held on to defeat Villanova, 69-67, which now has the Wildcats out of the tournament in Lunadi’s projection (though they still remain IN the field in 70 bracket projections at BracketMatrix. How, I don’t know; they’re 17-14, you guys...). Seton Hall’s win continues to hold value for Iowa, as they hammered that absolutely putrid DePaul side, 86-62.

In the Mountain West, Utah State held on to edge New Mexico, 87-85. As noted, New Mexico now finds themselves out of the field, just ahead of Iowa.

Shifting to the Pac-12, Utah lost again, dropping a 1-point game to Oregon. They were swept by the state of Oregon Thursday and Saturday and are currently out of picture.

In the SEC, Mississippi State lost their third-straight, dropping a close game in overtime to South Carolina. Mississippi State looked good to make it, but the close losses to Kentucky and South Carolina, plus a loss to Texas A&M - more on them in a second - has the Bulldogs clinging to a spot.

Memphis was creeping into the picture, but they lost to Florida Atlantic. So that seems to be a wrap for Memphis short of carnage this week.

TCU was the last bit of good fortune for Iowa, as the Horned Frogs - in the tournament in every bracket possible - took a bad loss to UCF. It’s probably not enough to knock them out, as we’ll see with Lunardi’s Bracketology report from this morning, but any little bit helps Iowa.

But the good vibes largely ended there. Wake Forest won at Clemson so the Demon Deacons are still alive in the Next Four Out category, a spot behind Iowa. Texas A&M is now back in the picture, as they’ve recovered from their 5-game swoon in late February by winning their last three. They ended the season with a conquest of Mississippi, beating both Mississippi State and Ole Miss to right the ship some in an effort to get back in the picture. They are now ahead of Iowa in Lunardi’s projections.

Colorado didn’t fall victim to the Oregon trap, winning over both Oregon and Oregon State to close out the regular season. Colorado seems like a good bet to be in now.

Drake - love you guys, as a Des Moines native I’m happy to see you having success after decades of disaster class basketball (my dad used to take us to the occasional game at Drake, going back to their time at Vets and then the early Knapp Center days - Rudy Washington and Kurt Kanaskie as head coaches - and oh my God were they terrible), but we needed you to lose yesterday. Unfortunately for Iowa, the Bulldogs held off a furious Indiana State rally to take the automatic bid for the Missouri Valley, 84-80. Despite the loss, Indiana State seems likely to get an at-large bid as well so that will be a two-bid league. Bid stealers - we didn’t need that. We probably need to have a discussion about Darian DeVries and the job he’s doing at Drake sooner rather than later, but we’ll save that for another day.

Georgia Tech couldn’t help Iowa a second time, losing at Virginia, 72-57. Virginia remains in.

In the Big Ten, Minnesota completely collapsed in their final two games, losing to Indiana midweek then losing by 24 at Northwestern to finish the regular season. The loss dropped Minnesota to 86 in NET, so that will be a Quad 2-3 scenario for Iowa instead of a possible 1-2. Again - Minnesota basketball cannot be counted on, ever. The one time they were good, they cheated their asses off to win the league and then stole the Big Ten Player of the Year award from Andre Woolridge for good measure. I say screw ‘em.

Who to Root For and Against - Lunardi’s latest Bracketology section comes with a handy table as to who needs to do what this week. He lists TCU, Mississippi State, and Virginia as “win and in” teams. So cheer for Oklahoma, LSU, and whoever Viriginia plays (someone from Clemson/Boston College/Miami), respectively. Any damage to those in front of us would be appreciated.

His next category is “out without this win,” and that includes Iowa. This is all the teams in the area around Iowa, plus a few stragglers such as Utah. We have a long list of for/against here. Root against the first team:

Wake Forest vs. the winner of Notre Dame/Georgia Tech;

New Mexico vs. Air Force. This one seems unlikely as Air Force stinks;

Villanova vs. DePaul. Not great;

Utah vs. Arizona State;

St. John’s vs. Seton Hall. This one is huge. A Seton Hall win knocks St. John’s out;

Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest/Notre Dame/Georgia Tech winner;

Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss;

Colorado vs. Utah/Arizona State; and

South Florida vs. East Carolina/Tulsa

I told you that’s a long list. Then he has a list of teams that require at least two wins to get in the conversation, the “Win Here, Then Win Again” group. That includes:

Virginia Tech vs. Florida State

Providence vs. Georgetown;

Syracuse vs. NC State/Louisville

Kansas State vs. Texas

Ohio State vs. Iowa; this game is important from an Ohio State point of view as well, as they have at least played their way into consideration if they string more wins together in Minneapolis;

Oregon vs. UCLA/Oregon State; and

UNLV vs. San Diego State

That’s another long list of games. Same as above - root against the first team, again. Plan your week accordingly. There is a lot of basketball to follow!