12 Illinois 73, Iowa 61: Senior Blight

In the biggest game of their season, the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-13, 10-10) dug an insurmountable hole in a 73-61 loss to the #12 Illinois Fighting Illini (23-8, 14-6). Payton Sandfort and Josh Dix were Iowa’s only scorers in double figures at 23 & 13 points, respectively. The three scholarship seniors (Tony Perkins, Ben Krikke, Patrick McCaffery) honored pregame scored 9 points on a combined 2/16 shooting.

The Senior Night woes are a trend in the Fran McCaffery era, as Iowa has won 7 of 14 final home games with 5 of the 7 wins coming against Northwestern and Penn State. Northwestern or Penn State, Illinois is not.

It’s particularly frustrating as other bubble teams around the Hawkeyes continue to crumble down the stretch and the week off figured to be a good opportunity for Iowa to reset and dial in for the biggest game of the season. Instead, they went without a basket for the first 5 minutes of gameplay and didn’t reach double figures until nearly 11 minutes into game action after getting down 30-9. They mounted some runs here and there - subs sparked a 14-2 stretch which closed the gap to 8 points late in the first half - but the spotty shooting (35% overall and 8/23 at the rim...yuck!) and lack of rebounding (only three offensive boards) were not enough.

The defense was honestly enough (they yielded 1.03 points/possession...a winning number in many games) with 12 Illini turnovers and just 44% shooting from Illinois.

No early timeouts from Fran

I don’t think an early timeout changes the complexion of the game because it did not seem, in my viewing, that Iowa was getting or taking bad shots nor were they playing with a lack of energy defensively. However, they were clearly playing tight and Fran never put his fingerprints on the game by calling an early timeout. Instead, he relied on the normal 4-minute timeouts to do that for them.

Illinois capitalized on that lasseiz faire attitude (Fran’s default) by extending leads before the under-16 and under-12 to 8 points and 17.

It’s what it is. Fran too often relies on guys to play out of a funk, and I understand that, but with the most important game of Iowa’s season playing out in front of him, it was questionable not to try and do something.

Shots at the rim doom Hawks

Alluded above with Iowa’s wretched shooting at the rim, there were 4 key plays which stuck out to me as shots that Iowa did not convert which directly impacted the game:

Josh Dix gets fouled hard (but clean) by Terrence Shannon on a breakaway layup attempt. His body landed weird on the stantion and his head appeared to knock into the cameraman’s knee. He made just 1 of 2 free throws as he appeared to settle himself.

Another Dix/Shannon meeting at the rim where Dix, to his credit, went for the dunk but Shannon swatted him from behind. This would have cut the deficit to 8 with about a minute left in the first half.

Tony Perkins went to yam home a second half dunk in transition with Iowa down 5. He had Ladji Dembele available to him with an Illini defender between the two of them. It would have been an ELECTRIC moment and “exorcise the demons” as Stephen Bardo said, given Perkins’ spotty night. Instead... it went straight to Fran after a wild deflection off the rim.

40 seconds later, Perkins missed a contested layup where he appeared to get fouled. Instead it led to a runout where Payton Sandfort was forced to foul Shannon in transition and Dain Dainja - the guy who contested Perkins shot - corralled an offensive rebound and made one of two free throws.

Illinois has dudes

Despite yielding 93 points in the first contest between the two, their leading scorers (Terrence Shannon & Marcus Domask) combined for just 20 points while Coleman Hawkins, the most untapped reservoir in talent this conference has seen in recent memory, went off for a career high 30 points.

The script was flipped as the guards combined for 36 points, including 8 of Domask’s 11 points in the second half, and Hawkins was held to 4 points.

Big Ten Tourney Implications

Unfortunately, this moves Iowa to the 7 line. They’ll face an Ohio State team who is white hot after firing Chris Holtmann. They’re 5-1 with Jake Diebler (older brother of former OSU sharpshooter Jon Diebler according to Wikipedia) as interim head coach. Iowa faced them in their first contest of the tournament last year and gave away the game in the final minutes. They beat Ohio State in their only contest this year.

Should Iowa win, they’ll get ANOTHER chance to rectify ANOTHER loss to Illinois. Are they due or is Illinois just a bad matchup? Hopefully we find out.