Bubble Watch: It’s Getting Real

Welcome back to Bracket Watch!

Since our last update, Iowa picked up another win, beating Penn State 90-81. Payton Sandfort recorded the first triple-double in men’s history (then Caitlin Clark had one the next night; Iowa with 2 triple-doubles in 2 days, while several schools - most, really - have NONE in either men or women’s hoops.) The win moved Iowa firmly into bubble conversations on numerous brackets, though they dropped out of the bracket they made last week, so...ok. I guess the Illinois game hurt Iowa despite a perception that it was like the Texas A&M loss to Houston in non-conference play - “Yeah they lost but I feel good about them after that game.” Again - whatever.

Let’s take a look at that Iowa team sheet:

The big thing here is the “Will they or won’t they?” nature of Minnesota’s NET. Will they get into the top 75, or will they not? The Gophers briefly jumped from 77 to 75 in NET after their 105-97 loss to Illinois (To steal from Boiler - I’d walk into traffic if Iowa scored 1.47 points per possession and lost a game. The Gophers shot 60% from the floor and 14-20 from 3. I haven’t verified this myself but I saw it on a message board so it must be true - it was Minnesota’s best offensive game in the Kenpom era. And they lost by 8.)

With that jump to 75, the Gophers again vaulted up a line on Iowa’s team sheet, so the wins were briefly Quad 1 and Quad 2. Alas, the Gophers then dropped a single spot in NET to 76, so Iowa’s win in Minneapolis is now Quad 2 and the home win is now Quad 3. That will be nip and tuck the remainder of the season. Iowa needs that Quad 1 line to improve, and fast, so we need Minnesota to win games and move up into safe Quad 1-2 territory.

Fortunately, Iowa will have two opportunities to make hay in that quad, with a road game tomorrow at Northwestern looming. The Wildcats are in the field as things stand, though facing some injury issues with Ty Berry out for the season with a torn meniscus and Ryan Langborn missing their most recent game with Maryland, a 68-61 Wildcat win. Iowa should pour everything into this game, as they have a bye week between Northwestern and the season finale against Illinois. Empty the tank in Evanston then refill the rest of the week for another shot against the Illini.

The Bubble

As noted, Iowa is off of the bracket they were on last week, so they’ve slipped off the radar on Bracket Matrix. However, you can see from Joe Lunardi’s latest update that Iowa is still firmly on the radar.

Here’s his full Bracketology write-up from today. Iowa’s in a good position with a week left in the regular season, plus tournament play to go.

Rooting Interests

The good news - we have some Loser Leaves Town matches coming up. Villanova and Providence play tomorrow, so that will play itself out. Texas A&M continues to fall - they’ve now lost 5-straight. I frankly can’t believe they’re ahead of Iowa. They now face a must-win at Georgia, before finishing with both Mississippi State and Ole Miss to end the regular season. So same thing - that will work itself out.

The middle of this week was particularly kind to Iowa on the bubble. Just Wednesday night alone, Providence, Seton Hall, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and Butler all lost.

The bad news - St. John’s has entered the picture and moved ahead of Iowa, as they were the victors over Butler on the road. They also own a nice win over Creighton. Good news/bad news on Seton Hall, as they are now on the edge. We needed that win to appreciate in value and they are still in, but with them being on the edge like this and Iowa rapidly gaining ground, let’s have them slip below the water line as well.

Utah has an easier path, but they have landmines to avoid in Cal and Oregon State. Please step on one of those mines, Utes! Same with Colorado - they recently hammered Utah head-to-head by 24 and have seen an upturn in their form. They have an easier route in front of them as well, but like Utah, they have some tricky games with Stanford and Oregon State.

Teams to root for - Minnesota, Nebraska (lost at Ohio State; don’t need them making a sudden push for a spot), Minnesota again.

Teams to root against - Wake Forest, Virginia on principle, Nevada also on principle, Gonzaga, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, St. John’s, and Seton Hall. The others will work themselves out due to head-to-heads.