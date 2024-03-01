Caitlin Clark is Off to Conquer the WNBA

On Wednesday night, Caitlin Clark put on her latest in a long line of legendary performances, scoring 33 points in dominant win over Minnesota and eclipsing Lynette Woodard’s career scoring record with 3,650. In typical Caitlin Clark fashion, it often seemed like she was incapable of missing and that every shot, no matter how difficult, would find its way through the net. It’s been this way for nearly all of Clark’s career, which has been defined by her fearless style of play and her ability make audacious passes look routine and seemingly impossible shots seem mundane. Suffice it to say, Caitlin Clark has never been one to back down from a challenge or let a high degree of difficulty deter her from doing anything.

On Thursday, Caitlin Clark announced her intent to take on a new challenge at the conclusion of the season: the WNBA. While many Hawkeye fans had held out hope that Clark would return to Iowa for a fifth year, the reigning National Player of the Year has officially indicated her intent to declare for the WNBA draft. In a post published to her social media account, Clark thanked her teammates, coaches, and fans for making “the last four years the best.”

As Hawkeye fans, it is impossible to overstate the disappointment of knowing that Clark’s days at the University of Iowa are numbered. She has singlehandedly elevated Iowa to a national title contender, inspired rabid fan support that has made Carver-Hawkeye Arena the most intimidating home court in women’s basketball and turned true road games into de facto neutral site tilts, and lifted both the floor and ceiling of the program higher than it has ever been. With Caitlin Clark wearing black and gold, there is absolutely no team the Hawkeyes cannot beat, and very few teams that have even a puncher’s chance to knock them off in any given night. Without her, Iowa’s fate next season is far less certain.

However, Iowa fans should also be as excited as Clark is about her next chapter and the possibilities it brings. During her four years in Iowa City, Caitlin Clark has revolutionized college basketball, turning the Iowa women’s team and the sport itself into appointment viewing for millions of Americans who had never given either a passing thought. By taking her talents to the WNBA, Clark now has an opportunity to inject new life into that league as well. Clark will likely join former South Carolina star and frequent women’s basketball commentator Aliyah Boston on the Indiana Fever, giving them a tantalizingly talented young duo who could dominate professional basketball for years to come. With Clark staying in Big Ten country and playing in a basketball-crazed city like Indianapolis, one can easily see Caitlin Clark turning the Fever into one of the hottest tickets in town and bringing new eyes, energy, and appreciation to the WNBA.

Furthermore, going pro may be the best move for Clark’s development. Watching her play this season, one could not help but wonder how much more Clark could really do to elevate her game at the college level. When you are already the greatest player to ever compete in your sport, you run the risk of seeing your game plateau. Clark has already broken the women’s career scoring record and is a mere 18 points away from passing Pete Maravich’s men’s record as well. She is the only D-1 player ever to tally 3,600+ points, 1,000+ assists, and 850+ rebounds over the course of a career. Staying at Iowa another year would have enabled her to run up the score and easily set records so absurd that no other player could ever approach them, but the woman who takes pull-up threes from the logo isn’t someone who likes to take the easy path. Add in the fact that her close friends and longtime teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall will be running out of eligibility at the end of the season, and it’s easy to see why Clark was inclined to move on.

Clark decision to declare for the draft before the end of the season certainly deviates from the norm but may actually be the best thing for the team going forward. Any speculation about Clark’s future with the team has been removed, as has any doubt about the urgency of the moment for the Hawkeyes. If Iowa wants to win a national championship, this is the year to do it. For Clark and her teammates, the trip wire has been set and there is nowhere to go but forward. Perhaps Clark’s public declaration will help push both her and her teammates to break through any physical or mental barriers they encounter in the NCAA Tournament, knowing that this truly is their shot to cut down the nets. If nothing else, it should certainly motivate Iowa fans to show up in droves for the team’s remaining games. If Ohio State thought they were going to have a tough time winning in Iowa City on Senior Day this Sunday, the thought of playing a vengeful Caitlin Clark in her final regular season game at Carver should have them wondering whether it’s even worth it to get on the bus.

Caitlin Clark is one of the greatest Hawkeye athletes in history and has arguably given more to her team, her university, and her sport than any single college athlete in recent memory. As much as Hawkeye fans would have relished another season of logo threes raining from the rafters of Carver-Hawkeye Arena, it’s hard to fault Clark for wanting to write the next chapter of her remarkable basketball story. Iowa fans have a few more games to watch Clark dominate college basketball before she begins her reign of the WNBA. Here’s hoping that when she joins the professional ranks, she does so as a champion.