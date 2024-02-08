Penn State 89, Iowa 79

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 5-7) looked to build off a home win against Ohio State and came out firing early but a 5:00 scoring drought spelled doom as the Penn State Nittany Lions (12-11, 6-6) shot the leather off the ball in an 89-79 victory.

Ben Krikke returned to form with 22 points on 10/18 shooting but the Nittany Lions pressing defense force 18 turnovers, including five from Tony Perkins. Perkins & Patrick McCaffery added 11 apiece. Defensively, Iowa’s 22 fouls allowed 31 fouls shots for Penn State, including two from Owen Freeman in the first eight minutes. He finished with two. PSU also went 12/23 from deep.

Can’t close it

In just over 10 minutes, Iowa turned an eight-point halftime deficit into a seven-point lead. Krikke and Freeman combined for 13 points, indicative of Iowa’s advantage in the paint, 46-26. Much of the scoring happened with Pryce Sandfort, Dasonte Bowen, and McCaffery in the game.

Unfortunately that lineup couldn’t hold water as three quick baskets gave the lead back to Penn State. Payton Sandfort tied it up with 4:01 left on a three but Iowa was outscored 13-2 over the next two-plus minutes. Yuck.

Tough night for the guards

While Iowa was making hay in the paint, the starting guards - who had become the three most consistent players in my eyes - struggled for much of the game. Perkins, Sandfort, and Josh Dix combined for 28 points on 11/22 shooting and had 9 turnovers. None of their looks were particularly clean and the team struggled for deep, shooting 4/15 from 3.

This stinks

Iowa’s lost five of the last six at Penn State. In those games, they’ve given up 89, 83, 90, 82, and 79 points. At least we get the Super Bowl Special with Iowa hosting Minnesota in front of what’s sure to be a raucous Carver crowd.