Iowa Women’s Basketball and the Search for Secondary Scoring

Iowa women’s basketball fans have witnessed a rare sight over their team’s last two games: poor shooting performances from Caitlin Clark. During Iowa’s trip to Indiana, Clark shot 8-26 from the field and 3-16 from three and followed that up with a 6-18 shooting day on Sunday’s home tilt with Illinois. Against the Hoosiers, Clark was surrounded by defenders as soon as she crossed half court, forcing her to either give up the ball or take contested shots with multiple defenders nearby. With her teammates shooting only 2-12 from three and missing several open looks, Clark eventually stopped deferring and started pressing matters on offense, resulting in an inefficient shooting performance and a decisive 17-point loss. Against Illinois, however, Clark’s poor shooting day did little to slow down Iowa’s offense, which exploded for 101 points thanks to efficient scoring performances from the Hawkeyes’ supporting cast. Clark’s teammates shot 12-23 from three against the Illini, making one open shot after another after being set up by Clark’s precise passing.

The game plan deployed by Indiana and Illinois is one the Hawkeyes will likely see much more of over the coming weeks: selling out against Clark and forcing Iowa’s other players to score. Sometimes this strategy can backfire on Iowa’s opponents the way it did during the Hawks’ win against Penn State, when Hannah Stuelke dropped a maddeningly efficient 47 points on a Nittany Lion team that was too focused on stopping Clark to mount much of a defense. Against Indiana and Nebraska however, this strategy worked to perfection, as Iowa’s supporting cast missed shot after shot until Clark was eventually coaxed into playing hero ball against insurmountable odds. Clark is dynamic enough to put up big numbers against even the stoutest defenses, but relying on one player to consistently beat box-and-one or triangle-and-two defenses is not a recipe for long-term success. For Iowa to win big in March, Clark’s teammates will need to prove they can be reliable scorers that can punish teams for selling out against Iowa’s All-American point guard.

Fortunately, Iowa already has a reliable secondary scorer on the interior. Hannah Stuelke hasn’t quite duplicated Monika Czinano’s inhuman efficiency on the low block from last season, but she is shooting an impressive 63% on two-point attempts and has shown an ability to out-muscle defenders and create scoring opportunities by running the floor in transition. However, while Stuelke can occasionally beat flat-footed defenders on a dribble drive, she very much relies on her teammates to set her up in the post and has yet to develop into a credible threat from long range. Since Stuelke typically sets up shop on the low block, she is not likely to be the woman left open on the perimeter if an opposing defense sags off Iowa’s backcourt players to double or triple-team Clark. Stuelke will get her opportunities in the interior in most games, but Iowa’s guards must also prove they can hit shots to prevent defenses from completely selling out against Clark.

The two perimeter players who have most consistently made defenses pay for helping on Clark this year have been Kate Martin and Molly Davis, who entered Sunday’s game shooting 37.8% and 38.3% from three, respectively. Martin is reliable catch-and-shoot option whose value on the court goes well beyond her shooting numbers, but it was good to see her knock down three shots from beyond the arc on Sunday after going 0-6 from that distance against Indiana. While Martin is not a player who can usually get her own shot off the dribble, Davis is able to create a bit more in space in addition to being a knock-down shooter off the catch. Iowa really missed Davis’ production as she worked her way back from illness over the past few weeks, as the fifth-year senior has emerged as a reliable spark plug scoring option who can also run the point on the rare occasions when Clark sits. While Davis’ 5’7” frame may make it difficult for her to score reliably against the elite size she may face in the NCAA Tournament, her 17 points and three made three-pointers against Illinois were a welcome sight and a sign that she might be able to pick up some of the scoring slack if Clark faces more triple teams in the NCAA or Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa fans were counting on Gabbie Marshall to serve as a reliable secondary scorer this season, but that has yet to come to fruition. Marshall has made fewer than a third of her three point attempts this year, hasn’t scored in double figures since January and, perhaps most concerningly, has sometimes appeared hesitant to pull the trigger when faced with open catch-and-shoot opportunities. It would be a mistake to count Marshall out given her history of going on sustained hot streaks from beyond the arc. In the months of February-April of last year, Marshall shot an incredible 52% from three on 4.4 attempts per game, providing valuable floor spacing and serving as a reliable outlet for Clark to pass the ball. However, time is quickly running out for Marshall to rediscover the magic from last season. Junior guard Sydney Affolter could push Gabbie for playing time in March; Affolter has dramatically improved her three-point shooting this year, rebounds incredibly well for her position, and has developed a knack for snagging lose balls and making impactful defensive plays. Marshall still has value as a perimeter defender even if her shots are not falling, but Affolter could cut into her minutes if Marshall’s current cold streak continues.

Finally, Iowa could also look to its bench for answers if its regular contributors are struggling to provide reliable secondary scoring. Taylor McCabe is an excellent outside shooter who makes more than 40% of her attempts from three but has only averaged about nine minutes per game this season and has not played at all in several contests. If called upon, is she ready to handle a bigger role in high pressure situations? Meanwhile, Kylie Feuerbach has gotten consistent minutes off the bench, but had struggled from three for most of the year and entered the Illinois game shooting only 25.6% from range. Feuerbach made the most of her early minutes against the Illini, draining three shots from beyond the arc at a time when Clark was struggling to find her offensive rhythm. If this performance was a sign of things to come, could Feuerbach make a push for a larger role over the next few weeks?

Caitlin Clark may be the women’s college basketball equivalent of Michael Jordan, but even Jordan had a reliable scorer like Scottie Pippin to keep the defense honest, as well as a supporting cast full of players like Steve Kerr, John Paxson, and BJ Armstrong who made clutch shots in critical situations where opposing defenses left them open in an attempt to shut down the Bulls stars. While there may not be a Scottie Pippin on this year’s Iowa squad, the Hawkeyes have enough players with enough talent and experience to win a championship if the team’s complimentary players can consistently fill their roles. The more Iowa’s supporting cast can channel their performance against Illinois, the greater the odds are of the Hawkeyes hanging more banners at the end of this season.