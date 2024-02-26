Bracket Watch: Bubble Lite

We’re headed down the home stretch of the college basketball season and we’ve entered BUBBLE WATCH season.

Before we recap the bubble and rooting interests, let’s take a look at Iowa’s team sheet:

Iowa is now 2-8 against Quad 1 opponents, with recent wins over Purdue and Michigan State accounting for the two wins. Iowa’s 5-3 in Quad 2, the highlights being wins over #41 Nebraska and #61 Seton Hall. Iowa is 3-1 versus Quad 3 - the Michigan loss keeps getting worse, with the Wolverines now at 120 in NET - and an unbeaten 6-0 versus Quad 4.

There has been quite a bit of movement over the last few days on this sheet. Going into the weekend, Iowa had three Quad 1 wins, as Minnesota briefly climbed into the top 75. That meant Iowa’s win in Minneapolis in mid-January jumped into the top tier. Crucially, that also meant that Iowa’s big comeback against the Gophers in Iowa City climbed to a Quad 2 win.

Alas, the Gophers couldn’t answer the bell this weekend - this time of year leads to some really strange rooting interests - as they were routed in Lincoln, 73-55. That loss knocked Minnesota out of the top 75, thus stripping Iowa of a Quad 1 and Quad 2 win, bumping those respective wins down a level. Iowa’s win over Nebraska looks better and better by the day, as the Huskers will be in the tournament and might win a game for the first time in school history.

Iowa’s NET continues to climb, and actually improved after their 95-85 loss Saturday in Champaign - Iowa is now at 60. They probably need to climb into or around the top 50 to have a realistic shot. We know what’s required - they have to sweep the remaining 3 games in the regular season, and possibly win a game in the Big Ten Tournament, or go 2-1 the rest of the way and get to the weekend at the Big Ten Tournament. One game at a time, really - if Iowa loses to Penn State tomorrow, shut it down short of Iowa going on a run to the Big Ten Tournament title game.

The Bubble

Ok - yes, it’s one bracket that has Iowa IN the tournament right now, Incc stats. I have no idea what that is, either. But we’re in a bracket! A second site, Bracketville, doesn’t have Iowa in, but they have them now in the Next 4 Out category. Again - on the page and in the discussion, which I didn’t think would happen after the second Maryland loss.

Rooting Interests

Bracket Matrix gives us a good glimpse as to who’s around the bubble. They list Nebraska as an aggregate 10-seed, which seems a little low - Nebraska is 17-1 at home this year and is in range of a first round bye in the Big Ten; this is clearly the struggles of the league affecting seeding for the Huskers. Mississippi State is also an aggregate 10, but they now own wins over Ole Miss and LSU in the last week and their bid seems secure (the LSU win doesn’t matter much; that’s more of a “whew, we didn’t lose!” scenario. The Ole Miss win was very much a good win though). Speaking of, Ole Miss is one of the first four out as of the latest bracket update from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi on February 23 (Joe Lunardi - update your bracket, sir; a lot happened between your update on February 23 at 10:00 a.m. eastern and now), and they’ve now lost 5 of 6. Their tournament dreams are very much on life support.

On equally shaky ground is Texas A&M, Gonzaga, and (gulp) Seton Hall. Simply put - Iowa needs the Seton Hall win to continue to appreciate in value. Iowa beat them by 13 on a neutral floor. That win must improve or at least stay where it is. Mr. Lunardi has the Hall as one of his last four teams in as of his last bracket update. He has Virginia as a last four bye and can we just not do that with them? They’ve scored 134 points in their last 120 minutes of basketball. Virginia - I think I like them as a school. I know a lot of people that went there and they are always fun. Good, rowdy folks. But this brand of basketball is anti-basketball and needs to be fired into the Sun and never, ever, ever rewarded.

A&M seems like the easiest of the teams to slip below the surface. I mentioned A&M in the comments section Tuesday after Iowa’s win in East Lansing. They are one of the classic, “What do you value more - wins or losses?” team. They have some great Quad 1 wins - Iowa State on a neutral floor, Ohio State in Columbus, Kentucky at home, Tennessee at home, plus they had one of those “Yeah they lost but I feel REALLY good about them going forward” losses early in the season to Houston.

But their 5-6 record versus Quad 1 is offset by their genuinely shocking 2-4 record versus Quad 3 teams - a sweep at the hands of Arkansas (Arkansas’s win in College Station was good enough to bump the Razorbacks’ 78-77 home win over the Aggies in January up to Quad 2), a 15-point home loss to LSU, and a 1-point loss to Vanderbilt on the road. Whatever, right? Road games are usually hard to win. One problem - Vanderbilt’s NET is 229. And I thought Iowa’s Michigan loss was bad...

There are a handful of other teams hanging around as well - Butler, Villanova, Cincinnati, Colorado, and Oregon. Hope all of them lose in the next two weeks.

Teams to root for - Seton Hall, Nebraska, Minnesota (but not so much that they potentially steal a bid from Iowa), Michigan State, Wisconsin. These are all in the vein of needing those wins to appreciate or at least stay where they are. Then root for whoever is playing the teams below.

Teams to root against - Virginia on principle, Providence, Texas A&M, Drake (sorry Bulldogs), Wake Forest but Saturday was amazingly helpful to their tournament hopes, Butler, Villanova, Cincinnati, Colorado, Oregon.