12 Illinois 95, Iowa 85: Hawkins too much

It’s hard to call it a blown opportunity when the Iowa Hawkeyes (16-12, 8-9) faced the tall task of going to a ranked opponent who was coming off a brutal loss in the #12 Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7, 11-5). But that’s what happened as another second half lead dwindled into a 95-85 loss in Champaign, IL.

Coleman Hawkins tantalized with a career high 30 points on 9/11 shooting, five steals, and five assists. Josh Dix led the Hawks with 20 points and Ben Krikke continued his nice run of play with 15 on 7/9. Though Iowa had just 11 turnovers in a high-possession game, Illinois turned them into 21 points.

Hawkeyes switch to zone exacerbate rebounding woes

Like the Spartans, Illinois started off hot from three, making 3 of their first 4 and Coleman Hawkins making his first two. A switch to zone did result in Illinois falling in love with the three but they still finished the first half above 40% at 7/17. Not only did Iowa turn the water off from deep but they struggled to rebound out of the zone. The Illini had 8 offensive rebounds (47%) in the first half.

Iowa shored the rebounding up some but the same trends emerged with Illinois rebounding 6 of their 18 opportunities but none was bigger than a putback by Terrance Shannon on a missed free throw. After a phantom foul call on a Dain Dainja drive, Brad Underwood drew up this play to cut Iowa’s lead to 64-61.

Josh Dix countered with a layup their next trip down the court but Iowa went over four minutes without scoring another basket from the field (they did tally four free throws). However, Illinois was able to turn that three point deficit into a three point lead and Iowa never led the game again.

Josh Dix cools off

Robbie Hummel commented on how sensational Josh Dix was playing - and it was a great game at 20 points on 9/15 shooting - but he also noticed in the moment a slight hesitation from Dix with 8:16 left where he got to his spot and looked like a clean look but waited for the blow by. He didn’t make the shot and sat on 18 points until the game was out of reach.

It was a wonky game for Iowa’s backcourt as Tony Perkins and Payton Sandfort (combined 30 points on 8/25 shooting) both struggled with foul trouble and it felt like there were times Iowa should have loaded up on Dix set plays to get open looks, though the miss described above was within Iowa’s weakest stretch offensively.

The next step in Dix’s game is to lean into those heaters - and it felt like he was trending that direction after he put Terrence Shannon in the spin cycle for a second half layup - but he couldn’t do enough in a game that proved too much for Iowa.

Fouls plague second half

Perkins and Sandfort both had foul trouble and Ben Krikke fouled out alongside Sandfort in a second half where 26 fouls were called. The 26 actually undersells it as Iowa jumped to the early advantage and the refs seemed desperate to even out the foul count, though Illinois continued to foul recklessly. 21 of the fouls were called in the first 14 minutes. Absolute dreck.

It was Iowa’s best offense in the second half, though, as they went 17/19 from the line. They were outpaced slightly by Illinois who went 18/23.

It was always asking a lot to come away with the win but it was there for the Hawks as they look to build their resume for an NCAA Tournament berth. They MUST move on quickly and rectify the gnarly Penn State loss from earlier on Tuesday (8 PM, Big Ten Network).