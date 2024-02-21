Iowa Women’s Basketball: Clark, Hawkeyes Enter Final Big Ten Stretch

The regular-season Big Ten title champion picture becomes clearer with tomorrow’s #4 Iowa (23-3/12-2) at #14 Indiana (21-4/12-3) game. If the Hawkeyes hope to win or share the conference title, they must do so on the road where the Hoosiers are 13-0 on the season. The Hawkeyes can’t afford another loss in the conference. Iowa and Indiana are looking up in the standings at Ohio State (13-1). The Buckeyes play at Penn State, are home for two against Maryland and Michigan, and then travel to Iowa. Indiana hosts the Hawkeyes, goes to Northwestern, and finishes at home against Maryland. After IU, the Hawks are home against Illinois, at Minnesota, and host Ohio State.

The first meeting between the Hawkeyes and Hoosiers took place in Iowa City on January 13. Iowa blew the Hoosiers out 84-57. It was a perfect storm of Hawk greatness as the two teams were evenly matched. The Hoosiers’ big two are 6’3” Mackenzie Holmes and 5’10” Sara Scalia. Holmes is the best post in the B1G averaging 20.6/7, and Scalia is one of the best shooters in the conference, averaging 16 points and shooting an unheard-of 44% from three.

The Hoosiers lead the NCAA in three-point shooting percentage at 41%. In addition to Scalia, Indiana’s Yarden Garzon is shooting 45% 3FG, and Chloe Moore-McNeil is shooting 43% from range. Holmes in the paint is a big reason why Indiana is such a great shooting team. Defenses must collapse on Holmes in the lane as she’s a bucket when she catches down low. Inside-out three-point shots are the best play in basketball. Hannah Stuelke and Addison O’Grady must be extremely active before Holmes gets the ball. Also, on the perimeter the Hawks must get excellent ball pressure to not allow easy post entries. In the first meeting, Scalia was 0-4 from beyond the arc, and as a team, the Hoosiers were 5 of 20 (25%). Those numbers will be different at home with a greater familiarity with the lighting, rims, and backdrop.

The Hoosiers are coming off a loss to Illinois and the Hawkeyes are coming off Caitlin Clark’s emotional, record-breaking performance against Michigan. Although Clark is still chasing a few records, I believe the focus, at least internally, will now be on winning basketball games. That’s what Clark cares about.

The Hawkeyes will be going into a hornet’s nest at Assembly Hall, but that’s nothing new for this team. The Clark-led Hawkeyes are the biggest draw in college sports. Heck, they are one of the biggest draws in all of sports. Clark and the Hawkeyes have a target on their backs every game. As Billie Jean King said, “Pressure is a privilege - it only comes to those who earn it.”

This team has faced pressure each game going back over a year ago.

It will be a very tough game for the Hawkeyes to win. If Iowa is able to keep Holmes from scoring 25 or more points and hold Indiana’s shooters to no better than their three-point averages, I think we can come away with a win. The Hawkeyes play at a pace that is hard for opponents to match. My fear is that the Hoosiers get hot from deep and the Hawkeyes will be outside looking in at the conference championship.

Whether it is right or wrong, college basketball teams are remembered for what they do in the NCAA tournament. On the men’s side, Fran McCaffery has been a pretty darn good coach, but his lack of success in The Dance has painted the picture of the “Fran fade” even though that isn’t accurate. As a fan of this women’s team, I want my cake, pie, Hot Tamales, and eat it too, including a regular-season championship, B1G Tourney championship, Final Four, and NCAA championship. Why not us? Why not now?

As always, it’s great to be a Hawkeye. Go Hawks!