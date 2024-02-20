Iowa 78, Michigan State 71: Hawks pull to .500 in league play

The Iowa Hawkeyes (16-11, 8-8) weathered an early three-point barrage from the Michigan State Spartans (17-10, 9-7) to win their second straight game, 78-71. Ben Krikke came back in a big way with 18 points and 14 rebounds in 38 minutes while Owen Freeman rode the pine with consistent foul trouble. Payton Sandfort had 22 points while Patrick McCaffery had a key 14 points, including 10 points of a 14-6 stretch where Iowa extended got the lead and extended it to 7. They led the rest of the way.

It was Iowa’s best win and came against a Sparty squad who had 8 of 10 games coming in.

Switch to zone proves effective

Michigan State came out making 5 of 7 threes to jump to a 19-15 lead with 10:14 left. Around that time, Iowa went to an amorphous zone that kept the Spartans out of the paint and forced threes outside of their comfort zone. They only made 2 of their final 8 in the final stretch of the half and went over 4 minutes with just 1 point.

While they had six first half offensive rebounds (including some real clunkers off missed free throws) but they were only able to turn it into 5 second-chance points.

In the second half, Izzo dialed up pressure to attack the middle and backside of Iowa’s zone as they made a run to cut it to 8 with 12:43 left but a switch back to man kept the Spartans at distance the rest of the way.

Josh Dix was an unsung hero tonight as his assignment, Tyson Walker, had 16 points on 6/15 shooting and a key layup - his only points - to get Iowa’s lead back to 10 with 6:06 left.

Sandfort and bro

He was fantastic tonight on offense and did what he has done for most of the season: get the ball in the basket. My favorite points of his were off a key MSU miss where he took it coast-to-coast to get Iowa’s lead back to 11 with 4:20 left.

He also took advantage of the Spartan’s pressure defense with back cuts, steadying the Hawks to go 16/22 at the basket and 40 paint points. Contrast that with MSU who went 12/20 and a paltry 28 points in the paint by comparison.

Pryce was also a game high +12 in 9 minutes. As the statline implies, he didn’t have many flaws in his time on the court which was highlighted by a midrange block and three pointer to 12 down the stretch of the first half.

Patrick with a big bounce back game

Iowa desperately needed offense when he went on his run in the first half. Too often, MSU forces teams into scoreless droughts while they are experiencing their own drought but Patrick (and Krikke) was integral in taking a double-digit lead to half.

He was really good tonight. 5/8 shooting, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. Those are key numbers for him to put up, especially when Iowa’s backcourt combines for just 10 hard-earned points.

Next up: Saturday, February 24th at Illinois at 1:15 CT (Big Ten Network)