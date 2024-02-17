Iowa 88, #20 Wisconsin 86: Perkins wins game in OT

The Iowa Hawkeyes (15-11, 7-8) overcame spotty offense at three critical junctures to get the 88-86 overtime win against #20 Wisconsin Badgers (17-9, 9-6) for their first Quad 1 victory. Owen Freeman led the way for the Hawks with 20 points on just six shots (he made them all and went 8/11 from the line). Tony Perkins, meanwhile, overcame his worst half in awhile to finish with 18 points (16 in the second half & overtime) with a game winning layup with 1.8 seconds left.

It was an ugly start, as the Badgers picked apart Iowa’s defense to race out to a quick double digit lead after a “Nolan Winter” score six straight points to put them up 17-6 with only 4:10 elapsed. They continued their hot shooting to stretch their lead to 13 three separate times before Brock Harding instantly impacted the game.

The freshman guard checked in with 7:05 remaining and he sparked the Hawkeyes to their first concerted run of their own. Josh Dix was back in his bag tonight with a couple made shots during this stretch and Freeman had 8 points in about 6 minutes of gametime while Harding was in. Harding had six points of his own, including a nifty layup where he cut the deficit to 46-42.

Perkins came out like a man on fire in the second half, with two quick baskets to get the Hawkeyes up almost immediately. They stretched the lead to 9 in the second half as Wisconsin’s shooting left them (after starting 5/7 from three in the first 6:30 of the game, they finished 7/16). At that point, the game drew to a crawl as both teams were in the double bonus for the final 7:06 of the game.

Cue: “we’ve seen this movie before” after Iowa went the final sevenish minutes with just 4 points after a pair of Perkins free throws put Iowa up 74-65 with 7:06 left. The Badgers completely erased the Hawkeye lead before a Freeman layup stemmed the tide with 3:00 remaining. Chucky Hepburn & Tyler Wahl, who finally leaves Iowa City with a loss, flipped the score to Badgers +2 before a fantastic sideline out of bound play got Tony Perkins downhill and tied up the game.

Iowa’s defense held but Perkins went heroball and couldn’t seal the deal in regulation. 78-78.

Tyler Wahl got the Badgers up 4 on a couple postups of Ben Krikke - another tough night for him at 4 points on 1/5 shooting in 27 minutes - before Payton Sandfort nailed Iowa’s first three of the second half and cut it to 1. After an AJ Storrs layup (he was great tonight with 21 points), Iowa tied it up after Perkins hit a free throw and Dix hit a midrange jumper with 2:01 left.

The teams traded free throws and after Sandfort’s three with 42 seconds left, held the Badgers and had another chance to win the game. Unlike their first attempt to win the game, Fran called a timeout which allowed Iowa to set up some high ball screen action to get Perkins downhill.

Wisconsin tried their bullshit “run over a guy setting a screen for the inbounder” play before yeeting it into Sandfort’s arms to secure the Hawkeye victory.

Finally.

Other thoughts

This team has been the most I have liked an Iowa team vs. the actual wins and losses. It just feels like they care and are in that range where they are good enough to be a good win for their opponents but not good enough to actually BEAT the opponents. So it was really nice to see them secure the win today with their season teetering. Considering Wisconsin has now lost 5 of 6 (after making a play for a regular season title), Iowa has not always matched the desperation of teams they’ve faced. Nice to see them bounce back from that gnarly start and get the W in front of a sold out crowd.

The reffing. Man. It has to be said. But it was just a slog for the middle portion of the second half as the foul totals teetered back and forth (Iowa had 7 when Wisconsin had 2 and then it was back at 7-7. Six more fouls were called over the next 1:36 and then just three in the final 7 minutes of regulation. Anything went for the most part, including Tyler Wahl clotheslining Josh Dix on a missed Badger bucket they turned into 2 points, except for Owen Freeman absent-mindedly spiking the ball for a technical. I know it’s an auto-tech but man, it was done with NOBODY around him, not done in an insubordinate way, and called by the ref who was furthest away from it and only noticed it when the ball was back in Freeman’s hands.

The lineups were once again wonky as Harding played just one minute in the second half after his great first half stretch. Too much time with Krikke/Freeman/Patrick on the court at the same time.

Just a great Josh Dix game. 8/11 shooting. No turnovers. His game is indicative of this Hawkeye team as they’ve been killer from midrange. 28 shots in that range is probably too many but when you are making them at a 50% clip, it makes it palatable.

Next up: Tuesday, February 20th at Michigan State at 6p CT (Peacock)