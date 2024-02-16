Dear Caitlin,

What feels like a million years ago, there was a man drafted to my hometown Chicago Bulls that changed my life forever. You may have heard of him before. Throughout my entire childhood I had the luxury to watch him play and win BIG and through that my passion for basketball grew into a fever pitch. I had Chicago Bulls wallpaper that matched my bedding, multiple cork boards that were covered in newspaper clippings that my 1st Grade teacher would laminate for me (shouts to Mr. Leonard), at least seven posters that donned every inch of my entry way and closet doors, a clip-on plastic basketball hoop (of which had an entire roll of duct tape on it just to keep it together) and a life sized cut out of my hero that I would shoot and dunk over.

I was obsessed.

One of my most earliest memories as a kid was when my father woke me up late one night to watch Michael take on the Phoenix Suns (which I thought was the coolest thing a Dad could ever do) because he was just too good for either of us to miss and not share in that moment together. Wiping the sleep out of my eye, I remember thinking that I would be able to witness this greatness personified for the rest of my life.

I thought it was always going to be this good. It was always going feel this good.



Of course, as a Chicago sports fan, that feeling was WAY off and it most certainly didn’t last forever much to the chagrin of my sports happiness.

But it was something my brain began to comprehend and eventually became something I could strive for.

Perfection. Greatness. The top of the mountain.

Ring after ring, 3-peat after 3-peat, basketball became my life. All I wanted to do was play and get better and replicate what I saw my hero do night in and night out. I can’t begin to tell you how many fadeaways I made against the Bolingbrook, Illinois air.

That passion stuck with me as I watched his successors take over his mantle. I became obsessed with Shaq and Kobe and LeBron and Steph because they all seemingly changed the game while also raising the bar to levels that seemed unimaginable.

I say all of this to you because now, my role has changed. While, yes, I’m still the greatness obsessed, basketball-jonesin’ wannabe, I’m also taking over the role of father this time around. My oldest (who is currently infatuated with watching videos of you and then immediately dunking on her Little Tikes hoop after to then watch herself) is about the same age as I was when Michael started to take the leap and I cannot explain to you how excited I am to share in your greatness with her. I can see my childhood replaying before my eyes; only this time, we both get to take in a different game changer. A different glass ceiling smasher. A different savage competitor that is changing the game of basketball and molding it into their own.

YOU.

I can’t thank you enough for that.

As I watched you on Thursday night not only break the record, but smash it into a billion pieces with a sledge hammer (as the entire country watched on), I couldn’t help but feel emotional. I couldn’t help but imagine what that moment must be like for you. You did it. You achieved that greatness. You pushed and practiced and pressed on and it got you here. Right here.

And cemented you for the rest of time.

Nike has it only partially right...

You break it, you own it...forever.

I couldn’t help but feel proud as a Hawkeye and as a parent as I watched you graciously accept the praise over your accomplishments while somehow also simultaneously side stepping it. You could see the emotion come over you, but like every single one of the great competitors I named above, you pushed it away because even though you’ve put on a literal Disney Firework show during your time in Iowa City, it wasn’t about the individual accolades...

It’s like a Disney firework show https://t.co/3xCYoLpPVW — Jerry Scherwin (@surewin33) February 16, 2024

“WE GOT A LOT MORE WINNING TO DO. LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOO!”

Special.

And that’s what separates you from all the rest and puts you in an exclusive club of basketball stars. An exclusive club of GOATS.

It’s also why one day my daughters will not only be rocking their black and gold “22’s”, but the “22” Indiana Fever joints (UNLESS.....ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR! ONE MORE YEAR!) around Pennsylvania and the Jersey Shore, too.

You are the difference. You are the mantle holder. You are the ceiling, the roof and the whole damn pantheon.

And I promise you this... when you’re out on the West Coast and dominating the WNBA Finals late into the evening sometime in the not so distant future, I’m going to wake them both up (as their mother sleeps unknowingly) and have them come watch their version of Michael with me.

And again, I can’t thank you enough for that.