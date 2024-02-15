Iowa Women’s Basketball: Clark and Hawkeyes Get Back to Playing Hoops

It’s not if Caitlin Clark will break the all-time NCAA women’s scoring record it’s when. The line from The Titanic comes to mind when a wealthy passenger tells the ship designer, Mr. Thomas Andrews, that the luxury liner can’t sink. Andrews’ response, “She’s made of iron, I assure you she can.” I’m still sorting out this metaphor, but Clark most assuredly will break the record tonight (and maybe with that put the Nebraska debacle out of our memory) and all/most things will be good in Hawkeyeland.

What made the Nebraska loss so frustrating is that Lisa Bluder, Clark, and the Hawks have been consistently about Iowa basketball for the past four years. The fourth quarter of the Nebraska game was a Twilight Zone episode where the Clark / Bluder duo pushed the wrong buttons. There have been only a handful of these moments over the last four years. It was on everyone’s mind, would Clark overtake Kelsey Plum? It was honestly the first time I can remember where the hype affected the play on the court. The Nebraska loss may keep the Hawkeyes from winning the B1G regular season title, but this team’s success will be determined by how far they advance in March.

Back to the present. It appears there have been some under-the-weather Hawks lately. Molly Davis was playing the best basketball of her career until she was sidetracked with an illness. Others have commented that the Hawks look physically and mentally tired. Whatever the case, a raucous Carver-Hawkeye crowd will be just what the doctor ordered for this team.

Michigan’s top three scorers are all guards. Laila Phelia is averaging 16.1 ppg, Lauren Hansen is at 11.6, and Jordan Hobbs is averaging 9.6 ppg. As a team, the Wolverines are shooting 36% from three (the Hawks are shooting 37% 3 FG). Michigan outrebounds its opponents 36.2 to 31.0 per game. Iowa is averaging 42.3 rebounds per game. The Hawkeyes are scoring 92.1 points per game, while the Wolverines are scoring 70.0. Advantage Iowa.

I expect a track meet. Michigan will fall into the trap of trying to run with the Hawkeyes [no one can], and Clark and the Hawks will put the scoring record in the rearview mirror. I can’t imagine the pressure or the scrutiny that Clark and the Hawkeyes face, but up until the last few games we haven’t seen the side effects of said pressure. It will be an incredible moment (I’m jealous my brother and his wife are going) that will potentially be a Buzz Lightyear record (“To infinity and beyonddddddd...”).

We all have gotten swept up in the chase for the scoring title. I questioned last week if Clark/Bluder would “save” the record for the home crowd. Unfortunately, Division I players and coaches are too good these days. If there is any outside noise that is listened to by those on the inside, the team is in trouble. The Hawks found that out. Michigan is a quality opponent. The Wolverines sit at 16-9/7-6 and would like nothing more than to beat the Hawkeyes in a game that may be forever famous. Also, Clark the competitor would be disgusted breaking the scoring mark while taking a loss. That’s not happening.

Iowa/Michigan. Thursday, February 15.

7pm (Peacock)

As always, especially tonight, it’s great to be a Hawkeye. Go Hawks!