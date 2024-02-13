Hawks in the NFL: Super Bowl LVIII

Football is over for the season and this is our final Hawks in the NFL for the 2023 season. We are now in the horse latitudes - no football until Week Zero on August 24. THAT SUCKS. Let’s take a look at the final game of the 2023 season and Iowa’s lone participant in Super Bowl LVIII.

George Kittle

Kittle’s hunt for a ring continues for another year, as the 49ers lost Super Bowl LVIII, 25-22, in overtime to the US government-led Kansas City Chiefs. Kittle finished with just 2 receptions for 4 yards. He seemed under-utilized all night, relegated to blocker for most of the game. There are worse ways to use Kittle - he’s the best blocking tight end in the league - but he had only 3 targets in what was nearly 5 full quarters of football, and the Niners averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. Kittle exited the game for a bit in overtime with an injury as well, though he returned for the final set of downs. It was just an odd night for the first-team all-Pro tight end, and an odd night for the 49ers overall.

San Francisco was driving for points on their first drive of the game but fumbled - just Christian McCaffrey’s third lost fumble of the year. Dre Greenlaw blew his Achilles out while doing nothing other than running onto the field for a defensive possession - the 49ers were WAY too amped to start the game, which is a Super Bowl no-no. Kyle Shanahan bailed on the run game again, the third time he has done that in the Super Bowl. An extra point was blocked. They mostly dominated the first half but only scored 10 points with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on the other sideline. When all of that happens, maybe it’s not your year, either. And you play the overtime like you are operating under the old rules where taking the ball first was always the correct play? You give Patrick Lavon Mahomes II the last say? What are you possibly doing?

As for the Chiefs - this is now well in dynasty territory. They are the first team to go back-to-back since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots and have now won three in five years (with a fourth appearance in there as well, when they looked like a good bet to go back-to-back before the offensive line fell apart due to injuries). This Super Bowl win felt very Patriots-esque. No one can convince me that Kansas City is more talented than San Francisco or Baltimore, yet the Chiefs are the ones at the top of the mountain again. The defense was great and led by an elite coordinator who was fully in his bag, they have a top-notch coach (did you know Andy Reid is 4th all-time in wins?), and a quarterback on the same title pace as Tom Brady. Even when the Chiefs were on tilt early in the game, Mahomes and Reid looked like they couldn’t be bothered, even when Kelce almost knocked Reid over. They have limited skill personnel that either can’t be trusted or is aging out, and they still win? If they retool the skill players, God help us all.

But again - horse latitude time. We’re all this guy until August.