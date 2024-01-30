Iowa Hoops: Indiana preview, stats, & how to watch

The Iowa Hawkeyes (12-8, 4-5) once again look to pull even in conference play, this time against a down Indiana Hoosiers group (12-8, 4-5). The winner moves into a tie for 5th place.

Big Life. Big Stage. Big Ten.

I joke about the quality of the conference (KenPom currently ranks it 4th, the lowest it’s ranked since 2018 when it was 5th and had just 4 teams in the NCAA tournament) but do so to highlight the thin margin which exists for either team to lever into better positioning for an NCAA tournament berth. So, it’s a big game, and a winnable one for the Hawkeyes.

What Ben Krikke do we get?

Krikke has been sideways since the [re]start of the Big Ten season. After getting off to a torrid pace from the field (he’s shooting 57% from inside the arc, overall) he’s dipped significantly in conference season, with a two-point shooting percentage of 52%. Of course, that’s still pretty good, ranking 32nd overall in the conference, but still a drop-off. In the last three games, he’s scored just 26 points on 9/28 shooting.

Some of it is opponent-related. In Zach Edey & Julian Reese, he was going against guys ranked second and third in the conference for blocks and he found himself in rare foul trouble against Michigan. With the possibility of Kel’el Ware out, that lightens up Indiana’s interior defense and should give him a size advantage down low. Malik Reneau averages 2.7 fouls per game (in 30 minutes of action) but other guys who might get the call against Krikke have proven foul prone (Payton Sparks is fouling 5.5 times/40 minutes).

IU also allows a 32.7% offensive rebounding rate in conference play, so those opportunities will be there for him if he can’t get his isolation game going.

Tony Perkins - what else is there to say?

Mike Hlas noted Perkins’ ability to elevate his play against his home state teams in Indiana & Purdue. So if Iowa gets an extra kick from TP, that would be sensational considering the run of play he’s on. His 18.1 points/conference game ranks 5th among guards and among those 5, none are shooting at a higher clip than Perkins’ 49%. His 40 assists rank behind only Boo Buie’s 55 among the same group. He is playing excellent basketball. Only Tyson Walker (20) has more steals than Perk (19).

Given the guard depth of the league, it’s unlikely he garners first team accolades in the conference but if he can continue asserting himself as the best player on Iowa, he will put himself in the conversation should he lead the Hawks to victories.

About the Hoosiers

2024 averages: Team / Opponent

PPG: 73.5 / 74.0

RPG: 35.2 / 36.1

APG: 14.7 / 13.6

TOPG: 12.0 / 11.4

FG%: 47.8% / 41.7%

3P%: 33.1% / 33.5%

Coach:

Mike Woodson: 3rd year at Indiana, 3rd year in college, 9 in NBA

Record: 56-33 (.629), .463 in NBA

Potential starters & 2023-24 stats:

Kel’el Ware is injured and has been out the last two games. I’ve taken him out of the starting lineup (Anthony Walker started in his place last game) but he’s noted as a season leader in several categories below

Indiana’s projected starting lineup Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. Pos - # Name Yr, Ht, Wt PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% MPG Misc. G - #0 Xavier Johnson R Sr+, 6'3", 200 lbs 8.2 2.2 2.1 0.411 0.35 24.1 G - #32 Trey Galloway Sr, 6'5", 205 lbs 10.5 2.3 3.8 0.467 0.284 32.8 1,1 steals/game; .500 FT% F - #4 Anthony Walker Sr+, 6'8", 215 lbs 6.4 3.1 0.8 0.5 0.154 15.6 F - #21 Mackenzie Mgbako Fr, 6'8", 217 lbs 10.9 4.3 1.4 0.406 0.329 24.1 .855 FT% F - #5 Malik Reneau So, 6'9", 233 lbs 16.7 6.2 2.9 0.578 0.406 30.1 2.8 turnovers/game, 2.7 fouls/game

Season leaders:

PPG: Reneau 16.7, Kel’el Ware 14.2, Mgbako 10.9

RPG: Ware 9.4 (1.9 ORB), Reneau (1.6 ORB), Mgbako 4.3 (1.3 ORB)

APG: Galloway 3.8, Reneau 2.9

FG% (min 30 att): Reneau 57.8%, Ware 54.5%, Payton Sparks 51.6%

3P% (min 20 att): Ware 41.7%, Reneau 40.6%, Gabe Cupps 38.1%

Last 5 games:

L - at Illinois, 70-62 (1/27)

L - at Wisconsin, 91-79 (1/19)

L - v Purdue, 87-66 (1/16)

W - v Minnesota, 74-62 (1/12)

L - at Rutgers, 66-57 (1/9)

2024 KenPom ($):

AdjEfficiency: +8.30 (93)

AdjOffense: 109.2 (111)

AdjDefense: 100.9 (75)

AdjTempo: 69.4 (96)

2023:

AdjEfficiency: +17.03 (30)

AdjOffense: 114.2 (28)

AdjDefense: 97.2 (45)

AdjTempo: 67.8 (145)

NET: 97 | Iowa: 57

Bart Torvik: 86 | 55

Since 12/16: 78 | 30

Evan Miyakawa: 86 | 42

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, January 30th

Time: 6:00 pm CT

Opponent: Indiana Hoosiers (12-8, 4-5)

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall; Bloomington, IN

Streaming: Big Ten Network (Kevin Kugler & Brian Butch)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bobby Hansen)

DraftKings Line: Iowa pick ‘em; O/U 160

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.