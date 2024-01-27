How to watch: Hawks look to get right in afternoon tilts

The Iowa Hawkeyes are collectively without a win on the hardwood since Caitlin Clark and company took care of Wisconsin 11 days ago. That fact means different things for each squad as the #5-ranked women’s squad (18-2, 7-1) were simply without a game this week.

It was probably the right time for a break for Lisa Bluder’s gals, coming off a hard fought overtime loss at Ohio State. Jan Jensen said postgame 5-7 Hawks were working through some type of illness. Hannah Stuelke did not look 100% either, as she’s nursed a lower body injury for the better part of a month. Neither is an excuse - Iowa’s gotta come away with the W when they’re up 10 in the final quarter - but worthy context for the rest they had before hosting a solid Nebraska Cornhuskers squad (13-6, 5-3). They’re currently in a three-way tie for 4th (behind the three-way tie for first Iowa is a part of) and nine seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology.

A win today for the women is very important to maintain their one-seed line and maintain margin for error in the Big Ten regular season race. By my math, Iowa would have to lose at least two games to non-Indiana, non-OSU teams to no longer control their own destiny but let’s not test my math.

For the men (11-8, 3-5), it’s a totally different scenario. Their hard-fought loss to Purdue, even though the margin ended in double-digits, showed some element of growth. But they followed that up with a dispiriting loss to Maryland, their second bad loss on the season. Granted, Iowa had plenty of bad losses this time last year, lest we forget the no show against Eastern Illinois, but with the Big Ten conference looking like they might get 6-7 teams in the tournament, Iowa needs to start racking some Ws to break through.

Thursday would have been the best place to start but today’s tilt against the Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6) offers Iowa a chance to rectify their worst loss on the season ahead with a handful of other winnable games slated for the next few weeks. But it’s on the road - Iowa’s just 2-5 away from Carver this season - and Michigan is even more desperate than the Hawkeyes with questions swirling about Juwan Howard.

How to watch the women

Date: Saturday, January 27th

Time: 1:00 pm CT

Opponent: Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-6, 5-3)

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Rob Brooks & Tiff Reedy)

How to watch the men

Date: Saturday, January 27th

Time: 4:10 pm CT

Opponent: Michigan Wolverines (7-12, 2-6)

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, MI

Streaming: FS1 (Dave Sims & Nick Bahe)

Radio: Hawkeye Sports Network (Gary Dolphin & Bobby Hansen)

DraftKings Line: Iowa +1.5; O/U 163

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.