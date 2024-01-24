Defense crumbles down stretch as Maryland beats Iowa, 69-67

The Iowa Hawkeyes (11-8, 3-5) let an incredibly winnable game slip through their fingertips as the Maryland Terrapins (12-8, 4-5) came from behind to win, 69-67. Jahmir Young led all scorers with 22 points, including a layup with 1.9 seconds left to give the Terps the lead. Tony Perkins led Iowa with 20, including 11/11 on free throws.

Defense folds in the second half

Iowa played much of this one from ahead and was stout defensively in the first frame. They held Maryland to 29 points on 40% shooting and forced 9 turnovers. The rebounding was excellent with just 2 offensive boards to 14 defensive rebounds from Iowa. Winning numbers all around. The 34-28 lead felt especially commanding considering Iowa entered half shooting just 41% and 0/7 from three.

Unfortunately, Iowa struggled to contain Young in the second frame as he racked up 17 points on just 6/9 shooting and was the driving force for them to get their first lead at 46-45. Down the stretch, Young made three baskets to push Maryland ahead and all were not especially contested. Considering how the game started, it was an especially frustrating end to the night.

Long stretches without baskets

After Iowa closed the gap in the Purdue game, their final basket came with 4:44 left on the clock. A couple Josh Dix free throws 22 seconds later was Iowa’s final score. Tonight was even more jarring, as Payton Sandfort made Iowa’s last shot at 5:44. Tony Perkins canned six free throws over the final five minutes but that’s not a way to build an end game offense.

As if not scoring were bad enough, they had four of their 13 turnovers in the stretch with three of them as live balls. That just cannot happen and was as discombobulated as I can remember seeing Iowa in those scenarios in a while.

Freeman fouls out

Owen Freeman was Iowa’s second best player for much of the night but struggled getting a feel for the game. He was the high man for the Hawkeyes in +/- at +6, which shows just how tightly contested it was but also how imperative to success he is for this team, even as a freshman. In his 28 minutes, he had 14 points and nine rebounds.

It was the most disappointing game from Ben Krikke, as he struggled with Maryland’s length en route to 3/9 shooting and 9 points. Only Freeman & Perkins were in double figures.

This was not a good Maryland team which means that this is probably not a good Iowa team. It’s the second bogey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. While there’s plenty of time to turn it around into a fun and exciting team to watch (and even tonight they had some fun moments!), it’s officially a season to get to next season.

At least they get a chance to rectify that bogey in a couple days.

Next up: Saturday, 1/27, at Michigan, 4:00p on FS1